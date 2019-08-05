Poe Theatre on the Air
Part radio drama, part podcast, and all Edgar Allan Poe. A new spine-tingling play for your ears every month, adapted from America’s most famous horror and suspense writer. Gothic frights, by The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre.
-
Madeleine Usher is alive, after all. In this episode, we listen back to the story of how she was mistakenly entombed, and how that was the beginning of…
-
Summoned to the aid of an old college friend, our protagonist embarks on a journey to a mysterious ancestral home and encounters not only the unfortunate…
-
Intrigue, revenge and death in the Royal Court! First published in 1849, the year of Poe’s death, this story has been adapted numerous times, including…
-
Happy Halloween! In the conclusion of this two-part series, the Author and Toby Dammit stumble upon a mysterious little man in a covered bridge. Toby…
-
Toby Dammit was a man of questionable moral fiber. Coming home from a pub one night, he learns the consequences of a life of excess, and his trademark…
-
In this second episode of our guest production “Edgar Allan” by The Coldharts, Edgar and his nemesis have the first meeting of their secret society. Edgar…
-
We take a brief holiday from Dr. Mallard and his patients with this very special two-part guest production of “Edgar Allan,” from The Coldharts. This new…
-
A man, found wandering in the desert, tells a harrowing tale of his failed efforts to find the fabled City of Gold with his eccentric partner. But what is…
-
Of the many fears that plague humankind, claustrophobia and the unrelenting terror of being entombed alive may be the worst. In this episode, The National…
-
Wear your headphones as we play with high and low frequencies and ASMR tricks to make you uncomfortable. Poe’s famous poem about love, lost hope,…
-
They say a life at sea changes a man, but this story takes that to the extreme. In this episode, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre on the Air takes on…
-
When obsession meets the creative impulse, it becomes almost impossible to know when to stop. Art should imitate life, not death. Meanwhile, it’s becoming…