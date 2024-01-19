Recorded live at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre presents Poe’s “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” streaming on WYPR just in time for the author’s 215th birthday.

“The Murders in the Rue Morgue” introduced readers everywhere to C. Auguste Dupin, Poe’s brilliant French detective. The story created the detective genre and was the inspiration for Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

Adapted for radio by Caroline Bennett and directed by Alex Zavistovich, this live recording features both live and recorded sound effects, with original music and sound design by James D Watson. With the voices of Adam R Adkins, David Hanauer, Jimi Kinstle, Melanie Kurstin, Jennifer Restak, and Alex Zavistovich.

The Murders in the Rue Morgue was made possible by the Enoch Pratt Free Library, RavenBeer, DC Dogs, the law offices of Faegre Drinker, the technology company Avaya, LINK Strategic Partners and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts.