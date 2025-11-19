2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
This episode is a brand-new version of Hop-Frog. Poe’s Theatre’s earlier version of this story received an international Edgar Allan Poe Festival “Saturday Visiter” award of excellence.

In this story, the physically disabled “Hop-Frog,” a victim of a war, is made to work for a cruel and brutish dictator. Together with his tiny love Tripetta, Hop-Frog sets the stage for a comeuppance for the king.

Hop-Frog was written by Kris Faatz, and directed and produced by Alex Zavistovich, with the voices of Jen Bevarelli, Mikey Bevarelli, and Alex Zavistovich. Poe Theatre theme by Greg Martin.

Poe Theatre on the Air is sponsored in part by Baltimore’s own RavenBeer, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, Creative Baltimore Fund.

