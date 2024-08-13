© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poe Theatre on the Air

The Mystery of Marie Roget

By The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:59 AM EDT

The second of Poe’s Auguste Dupin detective stories, “The Mystery of Marie Roget” follows Dupin and his biographer as they unravel the case of a missing perfume worker, found dead in the river. Written by James Comtois, and directed by Alex Zavistovich. Music and sound effects by James D. Watson, featuring the voices of Adam R. Adkins, David Hanauer, Jimi Kinstle, Melanie Kurstin, Jennifer Restak, and Alex Zavistovich.

“The Mystery of Marie Roget” was recorded live in the Poe Room of The Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, MD, and made possible by The Enoch Pratt Free Library, DC Dogs, Avaya, and The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

Poe Theatre on the Air
The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
See stories by The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre