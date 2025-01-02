Hear the third and final story in Edgar Allan Poe’s Auguste Dupin trilogy of mysteries! Dupin and his assistant help the Paris police find a stolen letter, which is being used for blackmail at the highest levels of French government.

The Purloined Letter script was written and directed by Alex Zavistovich. Music and sound effects by James D. Watson, featuring the voices of Adam R. Adkins, Bri Caelleigh, Jimi Kinstle, Melanie Kurstin, Jennifer Restak, and Alex Zavistovich.

“The Purloined Letter” was recorded live in the Poe Room of The Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, MD, and made possible by The Enoch Pratt Free Library, DC Dogs, and The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

