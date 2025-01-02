© 2025 WYPR
Poe Theatre on the Air

The Purloined Letter

By The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST

Hear the third and final story in Edgar Allan Poe’s Auguste Dupin trilogy of mysteries! Dupin and his assistant help the Paris police find a stolen letter, which is being used for blackmail at the highest levels of French government.

The Purloined Letter script was written and directed by Alex Zavistovich. Music and sound effects by James D. Watson, featuring the voices of Adam R. Adkins, Bri Caelleigh, Jimi Kinstle, Melanie Kurstin, Jennifer Restak, and Alex Zavistovich.

Here are links to the first two of Poe’s Dupin mysteries:
“The Murders in the Rue Morgue”: https://www.wypr.org/podcast/poe-theatre-on-the-air/2024-01-19/the-murders-in-the-rue-morgue
“The Mystery of Marie Roget”: https://www.wypr.org/podcast/poe-theatre-on-the-air/2024-08-13/the-mystery-of-marie-roget

“The Purloined Letter” was recorded live in the Poe Room of The Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, MD, and made possible by The Enoch Pratt Free Library, DC Dogs, and The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

