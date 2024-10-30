This Halloween special edition of Poe Theatre on the Air features two readings of the works of Edgar Allan Poe: “The Masque of the Red Death” and “Shadow (a Parable).”

Published in 1842, “The Masque of the Red Death” has been adapted numerous times, most notably by Roger Corman in a 1964 film starring Vincent Price.

“Shadow (a Parable)” was written by Poe during his time in Baltimore and published in 1835. The story is read by British actor Helen Atkinson-Wood, best known for her work in the BBC series “Blackadder.”

The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre on the Air is sponsored in part by Baltimore’s own RavenBeer, and by DC Dogs, a multimedia performing arts troupe.

Special thanks to the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, and the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum in Baltimore.