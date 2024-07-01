© 2024 WYPR
Poe Theatre on the Air

The Eye That Saw Death

By The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
Published July 1, 2024 at 3:01 PM EDT

Williams Theatre Festival to adapt for the stage an early and little-known story by Williams, “The Eye That Saw Death.” This is the reading and sound design for Poe Theatre’s movement-based piece.

With themes echoing Poe’s story “The Tell-Tale Heart,” our production of “The Eye That Saw Death” was an undeniable hit of the festival.

The Poe Theatre has been invited back to Provincetown this year to mount a whole new production, titled “Flight.” We’ll keep you all up to date as we get closer to our performances.

In the meantime, enjoy this theatrically-enhanced reading of “The Eye that Saw Death,” performed by the Poe Theatre’s own Jennifer Restak, with sound design by Alex Zavistovich.

Poe Theatre on the Air
The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
