Williams Theatre Festival to adapt for the stage an early and little-known story by Williams, “The Eye That Saw Death.” This is the reading and sound design for Poe Theatre’s movement-based piece.

With themes echoing Poe’s story “The Tell-Tale Heart,” our production of “The Eye That Saw Death” was an undeniable hit of the festival.

The Poe Theatre has been invited back to Provincetown this year to mount a whole new production, titled “Flight.” We’ll keep you all up to date as we get closer to our performances.

In the meantime, enjoy this theatrically-enhanced reading of “The Eye that Saw Death,” performed by the Poe Theatre’s own Jennifer Restak, with sound design by Alex Zavistovich.