Three years ago, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre was invited to take part in a project called “The Media of Mediumship,” with the University of Stirling in Scotland and the University of East Anglia in England. Poe Theatre’s Artistic Director Alex Zavistovich performed in and co-produced a three-part radio drama series written by UEA Professor Richard J. Hand, based on fiction held in the Harry Price Library in the University of London’s Senate House Library.

The programs were first heard on the BBC as “The Adventures of Zachariah Jaeger” and are a continuing part of the curated Media of Mediumship project. The series subsequently received recognition in UEA’s Innovation and Impact Awards for Outstanding Social or Cultural Impact.

This first installment of the series, “The Beast in the Caves,” was based on the short story “The Terror of Blue John Gap,” by Arthur Conan Doyle.

A range of materials for the Media of Mediumship project can be found on YouTube.