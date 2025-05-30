What are the new laws taking effect June 1 in Maryland?

New caps on financial payouts for abuse lawsuits in Maryland go into effect on Sunday. It’s one of many new laws passed by the General Assembly this year that hit the books June 1.

In 2023, lawmakers passed the Child Victims Act, which removed the statute of limitations to file a lawsuit for abuse in Maryland. It came in the wake of a report from the state Attorney General’s Office that detailed decades of sexual abuse and misconduct within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The law allowed suits to be filed no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred.

In this year’s session, General Assembly leaders worried that payouts for lawsuits stemming from abuse at state institutions such as juvenile detention centers could exacerbate Maryland’s budget problems. The state had to close a more than $3 billion budget shortfall this year, and faces a larger shortfall next year.

So the General Assembly passed HB1378 , which caps financial payouts at $400,000 from public institutions and $700,000 from private institutions — less than half the previous limits on legal settlements.

Payouts for attorney fees are also capped under the bill. Abuse survivors and their advocates fought hard against the measure , arguing the caps make it unfeasible economically for many survivors to file a lawsuit, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Another law taking effect June 1 is the Next Generation Energy Act, HB1035 / SB937 . Among its many facets, it gives ratepayers two rebates on energy bills — roughly $40 each — during the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Those rebates come at a time when energy bills are scheduled to rise again June 1 for BGE customers.

The law also ends public subsidies for trash incineration. Environmental groups long pushed for the change. They argued the state was attempting to achieve its renewable energy goals by financially supporting a polluting and harmful energy source.

Other laws taking effect Sunday include stiffer penalties for drunk driving in Maryland. The Motor Vehicle Administration will now assess 12 points on the license of anyone convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Other new laws allow Baltimore to double the number of speed cameras along Interstate 83 in the city from two to four; a law classifying gender-affirming healthcare as “legally protected health care” in Maryland that is not subject to disclosure laws; and a law creating two new official Maryland state symbols. The state mineral will be chromite, and the state cocktail will be the orange crush.

HB11 / SB902 - Expands deadline for health insurers regarding referrals for nonparticipating specialists and nonphysicians

HB19 - Building Opportunities for Nurses Act of 2025; expands eligibility for loan assistance repayment program for nurses and nursing staff; authorizes an applicant for a registered nurse license to satisfactorily complete and meet all requirements for a diploma or degree from specified entry-level registered nursing education programs

HB40 / SB258 - Increases fees for senior sport fishing licenses, angler’s licenses, and trout stamps; repeals the trout stamp exemption for senior sport fishing licensees

HB102 - Delays start of Maryland Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program (FAMLI) 18 months to January 1, 2027

HB222 / SB175 - Prohibits the sale, transfer, or distribution of non-arc-resistant jacketed corrugated stainless steel tubing; a person who violates this prohibition is subject to a civil penalty of up to $1,000

HB388 - Requires Motor Vehicle Administration to assess 12 points against the driver’s license of anyone convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or impaired by alcohol, drugs or controlled dangerous substances

HB390 / SB327 - Authorizes county governments to exempt property used for rental housing from the county property tax if the property owner maintains at least 25% of the rental housing units as affordable dwelling units and enters into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the county government

HB402 / SB307 - Increases scholarship award given to Anne Arundel County Board of Education student member receives from $8,000 to $15,000

HB412 / SB337 - Requires each local board of elections to, at least 48 hours in advance of each open meeting, make publicly available on its website the meeting agenda, including materials that will be voted on at the meeting, unless the meeting is being held due to an emergency, natural disaster, or other unanticipated situation; boards must provide live video streaming of open meetings

HB420 / SB459 - Replaces the term “auto-injectable epinephrine” with “emergency use epinephrine” for official use

HB559 / SB544 - Requires wineries, breweries and agrotourism establishments that sell food to provide a portable chemical toilet that is supplied with soap, water and a method to dry hands; kept in sanitary condition; properly ventilated; and placed at least 25 feet from a well

HB598 / SB131 - Authorizes Anne Arundel County and its municipalities to offer property tax credits to supermarkets built or renovated in “food deserts”

HB782 - Requires Maryland Center for School Safety to study how best to detect deadly weapons on public middle and high school properties and have schools rapidly report the detection of a deadly weapon to law enforcement; interim report is due to General Assembly on December 1, 2025

HB838 / SB854 - Specifies the practice of direct-entry midwifery is independent and does not require oversight by another health care practitioner

HB848 / SB474 - Requires a written notice from a health insurer announcing an adverse or grievance decision must include a unique identifier of the person who made the decision; requires that beginning on October 1, 2025 a written notice from a health insurer announcing an adverse or grievance decision must include statement saying member can file an appeal and include information on how to file an appeal

HB869 / SB372 - Preserve Telehealth Act of 2025; makes permanent requirements that health insurers cover telehealth visits

HB910 / SB911 - Increases property tax exemptions for blind individuals or their surviving spouses from $15,000 to $40,000

HB913 - Increases from two to four the number of speed cameras placed along Interstate 83 in Baltimore City

HB964 - Establishes the Task Force on the Displacement of Residents of Emory Grove, staffed by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights, to study the urban renewal program carried out from 1960 through 1985 that caused the displacement of residents of Emory Grove and offer possible remedies for those who were displaced; interim report is due to county executive and council by December 15, 2025

HB974 - Requires Maryland Insurance Commissioner to enforce requirement that each health insurer provide coverage for specified preventive services without cost-sharing requirements

HB995 / SB776 - Creates Workgroup to Study Adverse Decisions in State Health Care System; group must present report to specified committees of General Assembly by December 1, 2025

HB1035 / SB937 - Next Generation Energy Act; gives ratepayers two rebates on utility bills during fiscal year 2026; ends renewable energy subsidies for trash incineration; increases requirements for utilities to justify new spending on natural gas pipelines; prohibits utilities from raising rates to pay for specified costs

HB1045 - Alters definition of “legally protected health care” and “sensitive health services” to include gender-affirming care with respect to disclosure of information regarding sensitive health services

HB1200 / SB502 - Expands the local option property tax credit for disabled or fallen law enforcement officers or rescue workers by granting eligibility to correctional and judicial officers

HB1222 - Maryland Values Act; prevents residents’ personal data from being used for immigration enforcement; prevents immigration agents from entering specified “sensitive locations” without a warrant - Read more: In final hours, Maryland lawmakers pass energy, education, and immigration bills

HB1378 - Drops maximum payouts of what abuse survivors can receive from public institutions from $890-thousand to $400-thousand; from private institutions from $1.5 million to $700-thousand; caps for attorney fees at 20% for cases settled out of court and 25% for cases that go to trial - Read more: Advocates urge Maryland Governor to veto bill limiting payouts to abuse survivors

SB341 - Allows fans to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets at Baltimore Orioles games through their phones or electronic devices

SB764 - Designates the orange crush as the Maryland state cocktail and chromite as the Maryland state mineral