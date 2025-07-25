New insights from Key Bridge collapse; Baltimore's battle with opioids
Cranes are seen by the Dali on April 4, 2024, to help assist with clearing the wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Baltimore Police and Baltimore City Fire respond to a call for multiple people experiencing overdose symptoms at the intersection of Pennsylvania & North avenues in West Baltimore on Thursday.
Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner
WYPR Reporter Scott Maucione joins the Midday News Wrap to discuss the big news of the week he's following.
He speaks with WYPR News Director Matt Bush about new information on the Key Bridge collapse, following the release of transcripts from the Dali cargo ship.
Additionally, the mass overdoses in the Penn North area are driving city officials and emergency responders to closely examine the strategy on drug prevention and crisis response.