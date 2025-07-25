2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
(NPR Story) Congress rolls back public media funding
Programs
Midday

New insights from Key Bridge collapse; Baltimore's battle with opioids

By Teria Rogers,
Sam Bermas-DawesMatt BushScott Maucione
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Cranes are seen by the Dali, the cargo vessel that struck a supportive pylon, causing the Francis Scott Key Bridge to collapse, on April 4, 2024. Authorities estimate that 4,000 tons of steel from the bridge sit on top of the ship. Photo by Scott Maucione/WYPR.
1 of 2  — fsk bridge and dali ship 9.JPG
Cranes are seen by the Dali on April 4, 2024, to help assist with clearing the wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Scott Maucione / WYPR
Baltimore Police and Baltimore City Fire ⁩respond to a call for multiple people experiencing overdose symptoms at the intersection of Pennsylvania & North avenues in West Baltimore on Thursday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
2 of 2  — baltimore overdose banner.jpeg
Baltimore Police and Baltimore City Fire ⁩respond to a call for multiple people experiencing overdose symptoms at the intersection of Pennsylvania & North avenues in West Baltimore on Thursday.
Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner

WYPR Reporter Scott Maucione joins the Midday News Wrap to discuss the big news of the week he's following.

He speaks with WYPR News Director Matt Bush about new information on the Key Bridge collapse, following the release of transcripts from the Dali cargo ship.

Additionally, the mass overdoses in the Penn North area are driving city officials and emergency responders to closely examine the strategy on drug prevention and crisis response.

Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
