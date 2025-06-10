Schiraldi, Moore split on Maryland DJS resignation story

Gov. Wes Moore claims he called for the resignation of Vincent Schiraldi, Maryland’s secretary of juvenile services.

“I called for his resignation, and I'm happy about the direction DJS — under the leadership of Betsy — will be going forward,” Moore said during an appearance on WYPR’s Midday Tuesday, one day after the resignation became public.

The governor added that Betsy Fox Tolentino will become acting secretary on Wednesday and hopes the Senate will confirm her as the permanent replacement.

But Schiraldi — who confirmed his last day will be June 20 — offered a different account.

“I’ve not had any conversations with the governor,” Schiraldi said in an exclusive interview with WYPR. “I’ve only talked to Johnny and Fagan.”

According to Schiraldi, he informed Deputy Chief of Staff Johnny Dorsey in late May that he planned to step down in the coming months. He said he had accomplished much of what he intended but that mounting criticism of his reform agenda was becoming a distraction.

“Then yesterday, Fagan Harris called me up to Annapolis and told me they were going to accept my resignation, and that they were selecting Betsy,” Schiraldi said.

WHO IS BETSY?

Fox Tolentino brings almost two decades of juvenile justice experience. She previously served as managing director of juvenile and young adult justice initiatives at the Roca Impact Institute, and held a leadership role at DJS during Larry Hogan’s administration.

While the Moore administration prepares for new leadership, not everyone is satisfied with the timing of the change.

In a statement, Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly said that while they welcome the change, Gov. Moore should have ousted Schiraldi sooner.

“Secretary Schiraldi operated in a vacuum — ignoring the voices of those on the front lines,” they wrote. “He shut out partners, rejected input, and left communities dealing with the consequences of his failed leadership.”

But Schiraldi is looking ahead.

As for his legacy, the outgoing secretary said he wants to be remembered for initiatives such as the Thrive Academy .

“It's helping to reduce gun violence amongst young people,” said Schiraldi. “It provides them with robust services and support from a group of credible messengers. I think it will be something that juvenile justice systems from around the country, pay attention to, when they're looking to curb violent crime.”