Election coverage from WYPR and NPR
WYPR Coverage of 2024 Elections
Both campaigns see the diverse, voter-rich locality as crucial to victory.
Nearly 30% of the state’s population is foreign born, and about 225,000 people are in the state without authorization.
Chair Ronald McFadden and member Mujahid Muhammad were some of the only local leaders to show at a student-run town hall this weekend to field youth questions.
Early voting in Maryland started on Thursday, with more than 154,000 voters showing up on the first day. We get an update on the latest from Maryland Matter's Josh Kurtz.
The rule change follows emails between the board’s Republican members and a group alleging election fraud.
Early voting centers are open statewide through October 31.
City voters have a wide variety of questions to decide this fall.
County voters will decide 12 ballot questions this fall, with hundreds of millions of dollars in spending on the line.
Republican nominee former Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed similar legislation in Maryland.
With early voting starting this week, Midday takes a look at Question 1 on Maryland's statewide ballot and the bond and charter amendments on the Baltimore City ballot.
Midday speaks with Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks about her campaign for U.S. Senate as early voting is set to start October 24.
Maryland ranks fourth in the nation for its population of African immigrants. Often overlooked, this community of about 900,000 people has begun organizing and demanding more political representation.
National News
It sounded like the president was calling Trump supporters "garbage." But the White House said he was talking about a joke made by a comedian at a Trump rally who disparaged Puerto Rico.
In this month alone, Mike Johnson has traveled to 65 cities in 24 states, raising tons of money for other Republican candidates.
Vice President Harris gave her closing argument from the spot, the ellipse in front of the White House, that her GOP opponent spoke from on Jan. 6, 2021.
With much at stake on Election Day, labor unions have deployed canvassers to knock on doors in swing states. With polling tight, the focus is on turning out the vote.
It’s unclear who runs the network of social media accounts that has gotten millions of views amplifying trending claims about alleged voting fraud.
Political prognosticators legally bet over $100 million on the 2024 presidential election, favoring Harris over Trump.
The deck is stacked against election officials online, maybe even more so than in 2020. Conspiracy theories can quickly get millions of views while debunks gather a fraction of the attention.
NPR sits down with North Carolina pastor Chad Harvey to talk about Donald Trump, religion and politics.
In the final days of the election season, presidential campaigns are focused on motivating their supporters to vote by making frequent trips to key swing states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.
A comparison of former President Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden speech on Sunday to Vice President Harris' speech at the White House Ellipse Tuesday night.