Maryland Attorney General seeks answers on flurry of anonymous, racist text messages

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST

Maryland was one of several states where residents reported receiving racist text messages from anonymous sources.

The messages appear to be part of a nationwide campaign targeting Black people in the wake of the election, according to the office of the Maryland Attorney General. Recipients of the message included young people and college students.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown joins Midday to discuss his call for Marylanders who received these messages to make a report to his office online, or through the Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention's hotline at 1-866-481-8361.

