The majority of Marylanders didn’t select Donald Trump as their next president, but his policies may alter their everyday lives, affect state income tax revenue and stable federal jobs, and sever sorely needed federal resources.

The incoming Republican has already threatened to reverse hard-fought victories won by Maryland Democrats, like the relocation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters to Greenbelt and stripping future funding promised by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and clean energy legislation.

As Gov. Wes Moore, a state and national Democratic Party leader, guides Maryland through a Trump presidency, he and fellow lawmakers must consider what’s at stake and what they can protect. They’ll also need to weigh how Trump, a Republican who has pledged to punish his political enemies, may react to Maryland Democrats who doggedly campaigned for his opponent and led impeachment efforts against the once and future president.

Moore will meet with his cabinet Friday to discuss a framework his administration has been preparing for months in the event Trump won the election.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland leaders are preparing for a Trump presidency

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.