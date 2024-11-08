After the election, how to move on from the stress and anxiety
Many Americans experienced anxiety related to this week's election. And following the election's results, millions of Americans are finding no release from uncertainty and fear.
As some Americans nervously confront the reality of a return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House, we seek advice from Dr. George Everly. He is a psychologist who specializes in trauma and disaster mental health, on how to cope with the range of feelings many people are experiencing in the election’s aftermath.