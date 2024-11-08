© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage
Programs
Midday

After the election, how to move on from the stress and anxiety

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:02 PM EST
Supporters embrace after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Supporters embrace after Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington.

Many Americans experienced anxiety related to this week's election. And following the election's results, millions of Americans are finding no release from uncertainty and fear.

As some Americans nervously confront the reality of a return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House, we seek advice from Dr. George Everly. He is a psychologist who specializes in trauma and disaster mental health, on how to cope with the range of feelings many people are experiencing in the election’s aftermath.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElection 2024mental health
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes