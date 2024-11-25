© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore rejected a plan to shrink the City Council. Some of its poorest precincts disagreed.

The Baltimore Banner | By Greg Morton
Published November 25, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST
Most communities in Baltimore supported the plan to redevelop Harborplace, while precincts that voted for the measure to shrink the City Council had an average poverty rate 10 points higher than precincts that voted against it. (Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner)
Greg Morton
/
The Baltimore Banner
Most communities in Baltimore supported the plan to redevelop Harborplace, while precincts that voted for the measure to shrink the City Council had an average poverty rate 10 points higher than precincts that voted against it.

Baltimore City voters rejected a proposal to shrink the City Council, but some neighborhoods, many of them in the Black Butterfly, voted to approve the amendment, a Baltimore Banner analysis of precinct-level election results found.

For months, opponents of the measure backed by Sinclair Inc. executive and Baltimore Sun owner David Smith claimed shrinking the council from 14 to eight members would take away vital representation from Black residents and poor neighborhoods. Yet, it was the most impoverished communities who voted to approve the measure, precinct-level data shows.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore rejected a plan to shrink the City Council. Some of its poorest precincts disagreed.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
