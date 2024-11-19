Maryland to pay $190K for consultants to help with Trump response

As Gov. Wes Moore prepares to cope with another Donald Trump presidential administration — which could cause upheaval in infrastructure, immigration and federal jobs — he’ll get help from private consultants at the cost of $190,000.

The state government entered into a contract this month with Accenture, an international management and technology consulting firm.

Accenture will research Trump’s proposed agenda and how it will affect the state’s priorities and programs, according to a two-page purchasing agreement between the state and the firm.

