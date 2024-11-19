© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maryland to pay $190K for consultants to help with Trump response

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:53 PM EST
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has spoken broadly about the state’s plans for the incoming Trump administration. The governor and his team will get advice from consultants with Accenture, at a cost of $190,000. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has spoken broadly about the state’s plans for the incoming Trump administration. The governor and his team will get advice from consultants with Accenture, at a cost of $190,000.

As Gov. Wes Moore prepares to cope with another Donald Trump presidential administration — which could cause upheaval in infrastructure, immigration and federal jobs — he’ll get help from private consultants at the cost of $190,000.

The state government entered into a contract this month with Accenture, an international management and technology consulting firm.

Accenture will research Trump’s proposed agenda and how it will affect the state’s priorities and programs, according to a two-page purchasing agreement between the state and the firm.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland to pay $190K for consultants to help with Trump response

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Maryland Gov. Wes MooreDonald TrumpMarylandElection 2024
Pam Wood
See stories by Pam Wood
Related Content
Load More