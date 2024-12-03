Baltimore City’s first two-term mayor in two-decades pledges stability at inauguration

The voices of Eze Jackson and the Baltimore Urban Inspiration Choir floated over the scores of Baltimore’s political elite gathered in the Murphy Fine Arts Center. It was a very different inauguration than Mayor Brandon Scott’s first ceremony four years ago — which was masked and socially distanced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Scott had one main message during his Tuesday afternoon: stability. He alluded to mayoral scandals and the influence of outside groups that have tried to change city laws through ballot initiatives.

“In many ways, I think today we mark the closure of that chapter of uncertainty that has plagued our city — and close it for good,” said Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat. “My reelection was never guaranteed — and I could have just as easily only had one term and been part of the broader story of Baltimore’s instability. But, instead, Baltimoreans said ‘No, we’re in this fight for the long-haul.’”

Taking the stage, the 40 year-old mayor went back to his roots in Park Heights, as he has throughout his political journey. He remembered the words his mother said to him after a shooting at the nearby church parking lot — which was also the children’s basketball court.

“And my Mom responded — probably just hoping I’d shut-up — and told me ‘If you want something to change — you’ll have to do it yourself. No one is coming to save us. No one is coming to save Park Heights.’”

But that moment planted a “seed” for him that would eventually drive him to City Hall.

Emily Hofstaedter / WYPR Choirs and dancers underscored the sharp contrast from 2021's socially distanced and tele-communicated inauguration.

The mayor’s speech did not highlight new policies or ideas for a second term. He touted his plans to expand the current Group Violence Reduction Strategy and the city’s falling rates of homicides and non-fatal shootings. He also doubled down on his commitment to his $3 billion BUILD strategy for vacant houses.

In his second-term, Scott is leaning into retention of Black residents, who have been leaving Baltimore in greater numbers than any other group. Part of that is tackling the city’s property taxes which exceed any other jurisdiction in the state. He wants to reclaim a portion of the city’s local sales tax.

“In our plan, just a two percent share of sales tax will allow us to both fund our vacants work and provide every homeowner in the city a $1000 per year property tax cut. The work to make this happen — and make it make sense for both the City and our State — will not be easy.”

Governor Wes Moore did not address that in his remarks on Tuesday and his staff said it was too early to make a comment on that plan. But Moore did echo the Scott’s administration’s message of long lasting stability.

“The foundation has been set, and Brandon Scott was the one who drew up the plans, poured the concrete, and set the cornerstones,” said the governor, also a Democrat.

And what Scott does have is another opportunity to serve a term with a state and congressional delegation that are friendly with and in-sync with Baltimore’s goals. Congressman Kweisi Mfume pledged the federal delegation’s support.

“This city's upward trajectory will eclipse past achievements with even more substantive and powerful changes on the horizons that ultimately will empower and best serve Baltimoreans everywhere today and in the future,” said Mfume.

But Democrats like Mfume are now the congressional minority, and things like funding for the Red Line and the Key Bridge rebuild are on the line. Scott acknowledged the battle ahead may be difficult with the incoming Trump administration.

“It would be naive of me to think that it will not be harder now than it has been in the last four years,” said the Mayor. “While Baltimoreans may not have swung towards the right the way so many places in our country did — we are certain to see some of the impacts of the next Presidential Administration in Washington. And let’s be honest, the only thing certain when it comes to them is uncertainty.”

Scott was joined at the celebration by his growing family; his son Ceron Pugh led the Pledge of Allegiance while Scott’s wife Hana Pugh sat beside Scott in the front row. Throughout the ceremony Scott rocked their newborn son Charm.

While Baltimore is known for its strong mayor system, Mayor Brandon Scott will have to have some level of support from the City Council to keep his agenda moving through the next four years. City Council President-Elect Zeke Cohen and four incoming members of the council will be sworn-in on Thursday.