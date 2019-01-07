2019 Maryland General Assembly Preview

Tom and his panel of of Annapolitan Experts preview the 439th session of the MD General Assembly begins on Wednesday. The agenda will, as always, be full. Last year, lawmakers considered more than 3,000 bills. They passed nearly 900 of them in a record session that the Governor and Legislative leadership both praised as a success.

Washington Post Maryland politics and government reporter Ovetta Wiggins is on the line from Prince Georges County. And joining Tom in Studio A are Josh Kurtz, the editor and co-founder of Maryland Matters, and WYPR State House reporter Rachel Baye.