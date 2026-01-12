Filipino advocates say cruise ship workers face fear and deportation at the Port of Baltimore

A labor advocacy coalition is accusing U.S. Customs and Border Protection of detaining and deporting cruise ship workers without due process, creating fear among foreign crews who keep the industry running and support local tourism.

The Tanggol Migrante Movement says Filipino seafarers — along with workers from India, Malaysia and other countries — are increasingly anxious during routine vessel inspections. The group estimates that about 100 workers have been denied entry at several ports nationwide, and about a dozen from the Port of Baltimore.

According to Tanggol Migrante, some are choosing to resign before their contracts end, fearing detention.

“People are already packing their suitcases thinking they might be next,” said Adrian Reantaso, a volunteer with Tanggol Migrante. Reantaso works nights as a nurse, and spends his off hours handing out “Know Your Rights” flyers to Filipino crew members near the cruise terminal.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Reantaso hands out “Know Your Rights” flyers to Filipino crew members when ships dock weekly.

Crew member Vince, who asked that only his first name be used out of fear of retaliation, said resigning can seem like the safest option.

“If you resign, you go home safe, you still have a visa,” he said. “But if they arrest you, that’s it.”

According to the Tanggol Migrante Movement, Filipinos make up 30% of the world’s seafarers. For workers from the developing world, overseas employment can exceed domestic wages.

Cruise ship crew members work as galley stewards, cooks, housekeepers, mechanics and in other essential roles. They typically enter the U.S. on C-1 or D visas which are tied directly to their employment contracts.

More Than Drug Enforcement

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspects vessels to ensure compliance with federal regulations. Officers check immigration laws, firearms and currency rules and agricultural protections.

On September 7, CBP deported four Filipino crew members from the Carnival Pride. An agency spokesperson said a tip indicated they possessed child sex abuse materials, adding that the Department of Homeland Security is leading efforts to prevent the exploitation of children.

“After boarding the vessel and interviewing four suspected crew members, officers confirmed they had received and viewed the material,” said Steve Sapp, a CBP public affairs officer. He said their shore passes were revoked and they were removed from the U.S.

Reantaso disputes that account.

He said current immigration policies allow intimidation and coercion, leaving workers afraid to challenge allegations or seek help.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Adrian Reantaso works nights as a nurse, and spends his off hours handing out “Know Your Rights” flyers.

Carnival Cruise Line said inspections, detentions and deportations are standard practice.

“This is a law enforcement matter that has been going on for several years across the industry,” said Julie Leonardi, a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson. She added that the company always cooperates with law enforcement investigations.

Other cruise lines did not respond to requests for comment.

Reantaso argued cruise lines could do more to support workers caught up in enforcement actions.

“These are large companies that have a fleet of lawyers at their disposal,” he said.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP FILE - The Carnival Conquest cruise ship sits docked at port on Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami.

The U.S Cruise industry is valued at $65 billion . In 2023, more than 444,000 passengers sailed from the Port of Baltimore , marking one of the port’s busiest seasons. When crew members dock at the terminal, they contribute to the local economy, by shopping and touring during their short stays.

Following the September incident, the Philippine Embassy said it would continue engaging with U.S. agencies and provide assistance to overseas Filipino workers. It did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Tanggol Migrante maintains a hotline for the crew members caught between two governments. It's working with other labor advocacy groups to push for broader protections for migrants.

Last month, a group of them marched at several embassies in Washington, D.C., with some calling for a zero-remittance day. Remittances are funds sent home by overseas workers and play a major role in national economies.

In a statement, Recca Peralta with Tanggol Migrante said that economic pressures and corruption push Filipinos and others from the developing world to seek jobs abroad.

Reantaso said the issue is relevant for communities where those workers dock frequently. “These people are just trying to support their families back home,” Reantaso said. “They really make an impact, whether you’re on board as a passenger or when they buy locally.”