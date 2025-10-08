Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, head of Baltimore's Global Refuge, on refugee restrictions and the reshaping of U.S. immigration

A proposal by the Trump administration to severely limit the number of legal refugees, people who have been vetted and who have followed the rules to enter the country properly, would be a huge setback for thousands of people hoping to escape difficult conditions in their home countries.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have continued their crackdowns on immigrants living in the United States without legal status.

For insights into the latest immigration news Midday is joined by Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the President & CEO of Global Refuge, a refugee resettlement organization based here in Baltimore.