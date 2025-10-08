2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, head of Baltimore's Global Refuge, on refugee restrictions and the reshaping of U.S. immigration

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Recent Afghan refugees including Suraya Qaderi, center, gather for a women's group on self-care, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Photo: Jessie Wardarski/AP
Jessie Wardarski/AP
/
AP
Recent Afghan refugees including Suraya Qaderi, center, gather for a women's group on self-care, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Photo: Jessie Wardarski/AP

A proposal by the Trump administration to severely limit the number of legal refugees, people who have been vetted and who have followed the rules to enter the country properly, would be a huge setback for thousands of people hoping to escape difficult conditions in their home countries.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have continued their crackdowns on immigrants living in the United States without legal status.

For insights into the latest immigration news Midday is joined by Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the President & CEO of Global Refuge, a refugee resettlement organization based here in Baltimore.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRImmigrationKrishanti VignarajahImmigrantsrefugees
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
