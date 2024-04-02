© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Local outreach to seafarers stuck in Port of Baltimore

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT
A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. The ship rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to collapse in a matter of seconds and creating a terrifying scene as several vehicles plunged into the chilly river below. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

While the wreckage of the Key Bridge blocks commercial travel, the crews of the Dali and other ships in the Port of Baltimore remain aboard their vessels.

Two local organizations have been checking on the mariners. We speak with Andrew Middleton, who directs the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Apostleship of the Sea, and Rev. Joshua Messick, an Episcopal priest and executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center. Find more updates at the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center Facebook page.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordFrancis Scott Key Bridge collapse
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie