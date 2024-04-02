Local outreach to seafarers stuck in Port of Baltimore

While the wreckage of the Key Bridge blocks commercial travel, the crews of the Dali and other ships in the Port of Baltimore remain aboard their vessels.

Two local organizations have been checking on the mariners. We speak with Andrew Middleton, who directs the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Apostleship of the Sea, and Rev. Joshua Messick, an Episcopal priest and executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center. Find more updates at the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center Facebook page.

