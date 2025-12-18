Board of Public Works approves $26.5M for Maryland community revitalization projects

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved $26.5 million in grant funding for 130 community-led revitalization and redevelopment projects.

The grants — totaling anywhere from $25,000 to $1 million — will help with business expansion, community facilities, affordable housing — including acquiring vacant properties for conversion — and housing repair programs.

Gov. Wes Moore featured three projects led by Park Heights Renaissance, a nonprofit working to transform the neighborhood, at the board’s last meeting of the year.

“One I wanted to very briefly highlight is three Park Heights Renaissance projects totaling $600,000, which is going to rehabilitate the Delta Community Center and expand availability for affordable, multi-family housing units, which is very exciting,” he said.

Fifty of the projects fall under the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative program, which disburses funds to community organizations like Baltimore Affordable Housing Development, Black Women Build - Baltimore and Greater Baybrook Alliance.

Some specific projects include building the Bethel Empowerment and Wellness Center in Marble Hill, construction of a Community Resource Center in West Baltimore and acquiring vacant properties in East Baltimore to be rehabbed and sold to low to moderate income families.

Another fifty projects fall under the Maryland Façade Improvement Program, which provides funding to improve the exteriors of businesses located in Maryland Sustainable Communities — geographic areas targeted for revitalization.

The remaining thirty are housed under the National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund, which provides competitive funds in support of commercial and residential activities in underdeveloped areas.

“Something that we hear from the mountains of Garrett County to the shores of Smith Island, is just how valuable these dollars are in taking ideas to the next level, the next step, for these communities, and helping local leaders better serve their residents,” State Housing Secretary Jake Day said.

Day said this past year, every dollar of investment through state revitalization programs led to $18 in economic impact.