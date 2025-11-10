New apartment complex in Baltimore named after community leaders

Hundreds rose to their feet Monday in the parking lot of the new complex, applauding Keith and Regina Hammond — a couple whose 12-year effort has helped reshape the Johnston Square neighborhood in East Baltimore.

Officials including U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Housing Secretary Jake Day joined the crowd for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In just 16 months, 42 vacant lots have been transformed into an affordable mixed income building, with a connected library branch. The new four-story complex, named in their honor, offers 109 apartments with rents starting at $634 and provides permanent supportive housing for 12 formerly homeless families.

Regina Hammond described the area as a “jungle” before the project, saying she wanted Johnston Square to have what every neighborhood deserves.

“A decent place to live, a decent place to raise your family, a decent place to grow,” she said.

Next door, the Johnston Square branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library spans 9,000 square feet and offers interactive programs for children and teens, along with dedicated spaces for community events.

“This will be a place for young people to go after school to learn and connect with caring adults, and for adults to access, job opportunities, and other necessary resources, ” said Mayor Scott.

The $55 million project was funded through a combination of public dollars, including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), private capital, and, as Regina noted, “community grit,” with volunteers — including youth — helping transform the neglected area into a thriving neighborhood.

“Anyone listening who wants this to happen in your neighborhood, it can,” she said. “All over Baltimore, we’re going to change our neighborhoods.”