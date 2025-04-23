2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Revitalization underway on another blighted block in East Baltimore

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:12 PM EDT
Updated April 23, 2025 at 6:23 PM EDT
Vere Edwards moved into the Johnston Square neighborhood in 2005.
1 of 8  — Mura Street Launch - Edwards.jpg
Vere Edwards moved into the Johnston Square neighborhood in 2005.
Courtesy of ReBUILD Metro
Sean Closkey with Rebuild Metro says they will renovate the block instead of demolishing it. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 8  — Sean Closkey with Rebuild Metro.jpg
Sean Closkey with Rebuild Metro says they will renovate the block instead of demolishing it.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Alice Kennedy, Housing Commissioner for Baltimore City, said the local government is there to support the community plan. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
3 of 8  — Alice Kennedy.jpeg
Alice Kennedy, Housing Commissioner for Baltimore City, said the local government is there to support the community plan.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Del. Stephanie Smith said restoring this blighted block will raise home values for legacy residents. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
4 of 8  — Del. Stephanie Smith.jpeg
Del. Stephanie Smith said restoring this blighted block will raise home values for legacy residents.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Councilman Jermaine Jones said these “alley homes are the ones people like my grandparents could buy,” speaking about the historical legacy of such blocks. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
5 of 8  — Councilman Jermaine Jones.jpg
Councilman Jermaine Jones said these “alley homes are the ones people like my grandparents could buy,” speaking about the historical legacy of such blocks.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Caption: Rev. George Hopkins with BUILD prays over the project thanking God for how far they’ve come. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
6 of 8  — Rev. George Hopkins.jpeg
Rev. George Hopkins with BUILD prays over the project thanking God for how far they’ve come.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
Construction is already underway on the 700 block of Mura Street in East Baltimore.
7 of 8  — IMG_9951.jpeg
Construction is already underway on the 700 block of Mura Street in East Baltimore.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
The $5.5 million project, led by ReBUILD Metro, will reconfigure 23 existing houses into 10 new, for-sale units.
8 of 8  — IMG_9952.jpeg
The $5.5 million project, led by ReBUILD Metro, will reconfigure 23 existing houses into 10 new, for-sale units.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

Construction is already underway on the 700 block of Mura Street in East Baltimore.

Crews were visible — although in the background — as developers, city officials, and neighbors gathered Wednesday for a news conference to share what’s next for the block.

For Vere Edwards, the moment felt surreal.

He moved into Johnston Square back in 2005.

Since then, the avid gardener has poured his energy into the Mura Street community garden — nurturing plants while hoping the surrounding houses might one day bloom, too.

“I didn't see this day coming,” he confessed at a podium. “‘I’m thankful. I had faith. And so we kept faith. And I kept faith.”

Now, that faith is finally taking root.

The $5.5 million project, led by ReBUILD Metro, will reconfigure 23 existing houses into 10 new, for-sale units. The redesign will reduce crowding and add more parking space.

“Obviously, the state is a huge funder on this,” said Sean Closkey, president of ReBUILD Metro. “The Weinberg Foundation, the Goldseker Foundation, the Abell Foundation, Robert W Deutsch Foundation, have made sure we can do the hard work that's needed.”

Despite tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump, developers say they’re on track. By pre-purchasing materials like lumber, they expect to stay within budget.

Construction is slated to wrap in about 18 months.

Regina Hammond, nicknamed the mayor of Johnston Square, talks about the history of revitalizing the block. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
Regina Hammond, nicknamed the mayor of Johnston Square, talks about the history of revitalizing the block.

The push for Mura Street’s revitalization began in neighborhood meetings in 2013.

Regina Hammond, executive director of the Rebuild Johnston Square Neighborhood Organization, said one persistent resident spearheaded the idea.

“She was constantly in our ear, asking ‘What about Mura Street?’” Hammond recalled.The group applied for grants and used the proceeds to paint boarded-up homes to “cover up the ugly,” while believing bigger change would come.

“We had to make it look a little better,” Hammond said. “Because we knew — some way, somehow — our prayer was going to get answered, and this neighborhood was going to be revitalized.”

Local officials, including some who grew up in the area, echoed that sentiment. The small alley homes were once starter houses for Baltimore families.

Now, they say, the updated units will preserve that legacy while welcoming a new generation of homeowners.
