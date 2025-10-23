An inside look at the Baltimore Banner's investigation into a 'housing hustle' and a spike of foreclosures

In Baltimore City, the residential vacancy rate hovered between 7 and 8 percent in recent years. Now the city’s billion-dollar plan to get a handle on a vacant housing crisis might be sidetracked by a “housing hustle.”

Could a few ‘bad actors’ upend Baltimore’s housing hopes? https://t.co/3sCL1w58A4 — The Baltimore Banner (@BaltimoreBanner) October 15, 2025

A trio of reporters at our news partner, the Baltimore Banner, have been investigating how out-of-state buyers are using a new type of mortgage loan that is fueling an uptick in foreclosures in the city’s most underinvested neighborhoods.

Hallie Miller, a housing reporter, Giacomo Bologna, a reporter covering business and development, and data reporter Sahana Jayaraman join Midday to discuss their investigation.