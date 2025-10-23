2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
An inside look at the Baltimore Banner's investigation into a 'housing hustle' and a spike of foreclosures

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 23, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
Jessica Gallagher, The Banner

In Baltimore City, the residential vacancy rate hovered between 7 and 8 percent in recent years. Now the city’s billion-dollar plan to get a handle on a vacant housing crisis might be sidetracked by a “housing hustle.”

A trio of reporters at our news partner, the Baltimore Banner, have been investigating how out-of-state buyers are using a new type of mortgage loan that is fueling an uptick in foreclosures in the city’s most underinvested neighborhoods.

Hallie Miller, a housing reporter, Giacomo Bologna, a reporter covering business and development, and data reporter Sahana Jayaraman join Midday to discuss their investigation.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
