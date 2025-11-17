Baltimore County lawmaker urges action on aging Warren Road bridge

Del. Michele Guyton avoids the old Warren Road bridge in Cockeysville when she can and advises her family to do the same.

The bridge is more than 100 years old and the Baltimore County state legislator is concerned that it is deteriorating and may be dangerous, noting it has been closed three times in the past nine years for emergency repairs.

Guyton said, “I am not saying that that bridge is collapsing any time soon but what I am asking for is some information about the safety of the bridge.”

Guyton said the October collapse of an old bridge at Carroll and Philpott Roads demonstrated the danger of neglect.

Even though the Warren Road bridge is in the county, Guyton said it’s Baltimore City’s responsibility, because it crosses the city-owned Loch Raven Reservoir.

Guyton has fired off a letter to Matthew Garbark, the director of Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works about the bridge.

Guyton said, “I think we need to be assured that the bridge is currently considered safe and just hasn’t been forgotten or moved to the bottom of a priority list because of funding, because Baltimore City may be concerned about other things right now.”

She said DPW promised it would start building a new Warren Road Bridge this year.

“So here we are, November of 2025, almost December, we’ve had no communication about the bridge,” Guyton said.

WYPR has reached out to DPW about the safety of the bridge and the status of a replacement but has not heard back.