Governor Hogan announces Maryland’s next phases for Covid19 vaccinations. A bill to provide legal help to renters facing eviction passes the House of Delegates. Mayor Brandon Scott names a new head of one of the city’s most embattled agencies. And Maryland lawmakers are debating a bill that would put an end to mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles.
Jason Mitchell, the current Assistant City Administrator for the City of Oakland, will join the Scott administration in May. He will oversee the aging water and sewer infrastructure shared between the city and Baltimore County.
Governor Hogan signs a $1.1 billion pandemic relief package. Comptroller Franchot promises to send payments to recipients by the end of the week. State…
The Baltimore City Council held a hearing Tuesday morning to discuss Mayor Brandon Scott’s request to approve a $245,000 salary for the director of the…
Despite more than $130 million worth of contracts spread out over a decade that aimed to improve Baltimore City and Baltimore County’s shared, aging water…
Public health officials and state lawmakers debate the distribution priorities of a future Covid-19 vaccine. More than a million Marylanders have already…
Baltimore City Department of Public Works officials told city council members Tuesday that more than a third of their trash and recycling crews didn’t…