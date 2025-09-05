Affordable housing breaks ground in north central Baltimore

A historic hilltop campus on the edge of two Baltimore neighborhoods is being transformed into affordable housing for families.

Homes for America (HFA) broke ground Friday on Clare Court II, an 83-unit development that sits in the Waverly and Ednor Gardens-Lakeside neighborhood.

The $31 million project is funded by a mix of public and private dollars. It will include a mix of new construction and renovated apartments for people earning 30% to 60% of the area’s median income.

“This campus has been here for over 100 years — a beautiful campus on a hill with mature trees,” said Dana Johnson, president of Homes for America. “We are honored to carry forward its legacy of service to Baltimoreans in need.”

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Dana Johnson emceed the groundbreaking ceremony of Clare Court II.

Nonprofit developer HFA, is repurposing a former orphanage, St. Elizabeth’s Home for Female Colored Orphans by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, into a modern residential community.

The development will include five permanent supportive housing units and updated community amenities like a business center, fitness room, kid’s nook, and shared gathering areas.

Originally developed in 1917, the eight-acre property has also served as a convent and a school for children with special needs.

“I am really excited about the opportunity for more affordable units in our city,” said City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents the district. “Homes for America continues to build the great quality housing our residents deserve.”

It is among the first in Baltimore supported by the city’s Housing Accelerator Fund. State Delegate Regina Boyce, Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy and representatives from other elected officials joined in the groundbreaking.

Clare Court II will be developed by Hord Coplan Macht, Southway Builders and Cinnaire. Once complete, it will be managed by Habitat America.