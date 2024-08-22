© 2024 WYPR
Live updates from the DNC in Chicago

Arson investigators probing blaze at motorcycle clubhouse at center of shooting

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenna Smith,
Tim PrudenteCody Boteler
Published August 22, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
A neighborhood motorcycle club went up in flames Wednesday night. The aftermath is pictured on Aug. 22, 2024. The club has been a focus after a shooting occurred outside it Sunday.
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
A neighborhood motorcycle club went up in flames Wednesday night. The aftermath is pictured on Aug. 22, 2024. The club has been a focus after a shooting occurred outside it Sunday.

The second-floor windows were busted out and flames had burned through the roof and blackened the brick face of the old warehouse in East Baltimore.

Thursday morning, two workers threw charred plywood in the back of a dump truck and cleaned up shattered glass.

“They burned down the bike club!” a young man called out, walking by and filming the wreckage on his cellphone.

The official cause of the overnight fire at the motorcycle clubhouse in Oliver remains under investigation by authorities, but several neighbors who walked by Thursday morning had made up their minds. They suspected the fire was an act of retaliation for the shooting here Sunday night that killed one person and wounded seven others, and the latest escalation between the neighborhood and the motorcycle club.

The arson unit of Baltimore Police is investigating the fire, the department said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Arson investigators probing blaze at motorcycle clubhouse at center of shooting

