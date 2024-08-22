Arson investigators probing blaze at motorcycle clubhouse at center of shooting

The second-floor windows were busted out and flames had burned through the roof and blackened the brick face of the old warehouse in East Baltimore.

Thursday morning, two workers threw charred plywood in the back of a dump truck and cleaned up shattered glass.

“They burned down the bike club!” a young man called out, walking by and filming the wreckage on his cellphone.

The official cause of the overnight fire at the motorcycle clubhouse in Oliver remains under investigation by authorities, but several neighbors who walked by Thursday morning had made up their minds. They suspected the fire was an act of retaliation for the shooting here Sunday night that killed one person and wounded seven others, and the latest escalation between the neighborhood and the motorcycle club.

The arson unit of Baltimore Police is investigating the fire, the department said.

