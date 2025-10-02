SNAP disruption could hit 700,000 in Maryland if shutdown drags on

About 700,000 Marylanders could see disruptions to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits if the federal government shutdown continues past several weeks, experts warn.

Among them is Dr. Laura Samuel , a public health nurse and researcher at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, whose work focuses on the intersection of financial strain and long-term health.

In an interview with WYPR, Samuel said SNAP delivers high value at a relatively low cost.

“It generally costs about $2,000 per person, per year. In the broad scheme of things, it’s not a lot of money,” Samuel said. “That small amount of money goes pretty far in terms of addressing food insecurity. Therefore, the data suggests, that's money well spent.”

Samuel added that SNAP isn’t just about preventing hunger, it’s a tool to protect public health.

Her research , along with related studies, has shown that food insecurity — including hunger or not having enough nutritious food — can bring about cognitive decline and increase the risk of conditions such as dementia, especially among seniors.

“We see among older adults that they have functional limitations about 14 years earlier than people who have not experienced food insecurity,” said Samuel.

Governor Wes Moore has pledged to step in with state funds if federal money for SNAP runs out. It's unclear if the federal government would later reimburse the state, as it has during past shutdowns.