State leaders unveil aid for furloughed federal workers in Maryland

Maryland more than any other state may feel the impact of the shutdown of the U.S. government that started just after midnight Wednesday.

The federal government is the largest employer in the state, with around 260,000 jobs in the state and another 200,000 or so federal contractors according to Governor Wes Moore’s office. If the shutdown goes longer than two weeks, many of those workers won’t receive a paycheck. Moore announced several aid programs Wednesday to help those workers until they get paid retroactively when the shutdown ends.

“On behalf of the six and half million Marylanders, my message to President Trump is clear — stop this shutdown,” Moore said at a press conference Wednesday morning at the statehouse in Annapolis. “You’re the one causing it. We’re the ones dealing with it.”

Resources available to furloughed workers include unemployment, which they can apply for while not receiving a paycheck. Workers are reminded however to apply for unemployment in the jurisdiction they work in, which for many workers in Maryland could mean Washington D.C. or Virginia.

Utilities are also offering help to furloughed workers. BGE will give impacted customers flexible payment options, as well as waive late payment charges. Certain banks and credit unions are also offering interest-free loans.

Moore was flanked at the statehouse press conference by fellow Democrats who represent Maryland in Congress. And those who spoke sounded like they were in no rush to give-in to demands from President Donald Trump, who has threatened to layoff furloughed federal workers if an agreement to end the shutdown isn’t reached. “I’ve always felt the first person to make a threat, always has the short hand,” said Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth, whose 3rd district includes Anne Arundel and Howard Counties. “I think it is deeply offensive that the president is threatening to fire federal workers if we can’t reach an agreement, without offering any meaningful solutions here.”