Maryland Congressman Olszewski warns of indefinite shutdown, gives up paycheck in the meantime

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski is warning that the federal government shutdown will continue indefinitely unless the leadership of both parties start negotiating.

Before voting to reopen the government, Democrats want COVID era Affordable Care Act subsidies to be extended beyond the end of the year. Fiscal conservatives say that is too expensive.

Speaking Monday to the news media outside his Towson office Olszewski, a Democrat, said a lot of people who currently get their health care through ACA exchanges don’t know that their premiums will go up dramatically.

“Even if you’re lucky enough to have employee-based health care, there will be trickle down effects from the exchange having those tax hikes,” Olszewski said.

In order to get a government shutdown deal done, Olszewski said Democrats may have to give a little, perhaps over their additional demand to restore cuts to Medicaid. But he added nothing can get done unless the leadership of both parties start talking.

Olszewski said he will voluntarily forgo his paycheck as the shutdown continues.

“I think it’s important that as leaders we lead from the front and that we be treated exactly the same as we’re asking employees of this government to be treated,” Olszewski said. “I thought it was the right thing to do for me and for my office. I call on my colleagues in both the House and the Senate to do the same.”

Olszewski and most members of Congress make $174,000 annually.

Not collecting his paycheck is a mostly symbolic gesture by Olszewski, who will be reimbursed once the shutdown is over.

Both members of Congress and the President continue to collect a check during a shutdown because the Constitution requires that they be paid.