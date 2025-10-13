Baltimore County’s Hampton Mansion closed, kind of, because of shutdown

The Hampton National Historic Site in Baltimore County is closed, sort of, because of the government shutdown.

It can be difficult to know which National Park Service sites are open or closed.

Neither Hampton’s website nor its Facebook page says that it’s closed. The Park Service’s shutdown plan warns that websites and social media will not be updated except for emergencies.

If you drive to Hampton, which is off of Dulaney Valley Road north of Towson, you’ll find its parking lot is blocked by a security gate with a sign tacked on.

It reads, “We’re doing our best to take care of your parks at this time but some amenities and services may not be available.”

John Lee / WYPR A signed tacked on the security gate at the Hampton National Historic Site.

“I’m not shocked it’s closed, but you can still access the grounds,” said Mac Williams. He and his family parked on a nearby neighborhood street and strolled onto the property to take some family photos.

“It’s kind of depressing,” said Julie Morgan who lives nearby and was walking her dog on the grounds.

Otherwise the site is closed. You can’t get a mansion tour, for instance.

“The house itself is gorgeous,” Morgan said. What it has to tell about enslavement, that story is amazing.”

On this visit there were a few dog walkers like Morgan. You can take a look at the outside of buildings, including the mansion and two stone buildings that were residences for enslaved people.

What is missing are the park rangers who tell the story of what was once a 25,000 acre enslavement plantation.