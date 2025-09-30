New laws in Maryland on October 1st

Hundreds of new laws take effect in Maryland on Wednesday. All were passed by the General Assembly during its annual session that concluded in April, and were then signed by Governor Wes Moore. Below is a list of what is going into effect on October 1.

HB1 - See Someone Save Someone Act; requires Maryland Department of Transportation to develop or identify and implement curriculum on identifying and reporting human trafficking

HB4 / SB120 - Alters provisions that prohibit unreasonable land use restrictions regarding the installation of solar power systems; specifies actions a community association can make in installing solar power systems in common areas of a development

HB15 / SB144 - Maryland Limited Worker Cooperative Association Act; allows a limited liability company (LLC) to become a limited worker cooperative association (LWCA)

HB19 - Building Opportunities for Nurses Act of 2025; expands eligibility for loan assistance repayment program for nurses and nursing staff; authorizes an applicant for a registered nurse license to satisfactorily complete and meet all requirements for a diploma or degree from specified entry-level registered nursing education programs

HB22 / SB84 - Requires the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to conduct an annual study on the location of individuals before and following incarceration in a State correctional facility; first report due October 1, 2026

HB27 / SB19 - Repeals specific rates and sources of payment established for trustee commissions in instances where the trustee compensation amount and source of payment is not established by the trust or any valid agreement and the trustee is not a financial institution or Maryland attorney that is authorized to charge certain increased compensation rates; establishes that, in such instances, a trustee is entitled to compensation that is reasonable under the circumstances, distributed evenly from trust income and principal

HB31 / SB382 - Requires a manufacturer to make available any documentation, parts, embedded software, firmware, or tools intended for use with a powered wheelchair, including any updates, to an independent repair provider or owner

HB32 / SB43 - Requires the Maryland Department of Health establish a forensic review board at each facility that has persons committed as not criminally responsible; boards are responsible for reviewing and determining whether to recommend to a court a committed person is eligible for discharge or conditional release, with or without proposed conditions

HB39 / SB356 - Carlton R. Smith Act; repeals misdemeanor crime and penalties for knowingly transferring or attempting to transfer HIV to another

HB43 / SB1005 - Authorizes the Board of Public Works to make grants to counties, municipal corporations, and nonprofit organizations for the acquisition of land for the construction or use of a federally qualified health center (FQHC) as part of the FQHC Grant Program

HB46 / SB222 - Puts the Administrator of Motor Vehicle Administration or their designee on Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council

HB88 / SB158 - Establishes methods by which notice can be given under the Maryland Trust Decanting Act

HB89 / SB152 - Establishes that each animal harmed in a crime against animals is a separate offense; establishes related sentencing requirements

HB92 / SB263 - Extends from 90 days to 4 years the timeframe an individual who has held a heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractor license may apply for a license restoration after expiration

HB100 / SB102 - Adds Resilience Authority to list of public entities for purposes of insurance pooling

HB107 / SB49 - Makes those who offer automatic renewals provide consumers with an ‘easily accessible disclosure of the methods’ to cancel the automatic renewal

HB121 / SB37 - Utility Transparency & Accountability Act; requires each electric utility to submit a report to the Public Service Commission by February 1 each year containing information of all recorded votes cast by the electric company and all votes cast by a State affiliate of the electric company if the electric company itself does not vote on the matter

HB124 / SB160 - Requires that prior to assigning a contract of sale for residential property, a wholesale seller must provide written disclosure whether the wholesale seller holds an equitable interest in the property and may not be able to convey title to the property; establishes penalties for violations

HB146 / SB126 - Authorizes a trustee of a trust to resign, without having to seek court approval, provided that at least 30 days’ notice is given to qualified beneficiaries of the trust, the settlor of the trust, and all co-trustees

HB163 / SB79 - Allows Motor Vehicle Administration to issue out-of-state motor home and recreational vehicle permits for vehicle shows in Worcester County

HB176 / SB26 - Davis Martinez Public Employee Safety & Health Act; creates a Public Employees’ Safety and Health Unit within the Maryland Department of Labor; subjects public bodies to existing penalties and notice and reporting requirements under the Maryland Occupational Safety & Health program

HB179 / SB11 - Organized Retail Theft Act of 2025; creates felony offense of organized retail theft of property valuing over $1500; establishes related penalties

HB181 / SB255 - Allows Adjutant General of Maryland Military Department (National Guard & Air National Guard) to choose chief of staff and aides instead of Governor; establishes chief of staff and aides serve at pleasure of Adjutant General and not Governor

HB182 / SB118 - Sets escalating fines for violation captured by speed cameras from $40 to $425 depending on the excessiveness of speeding - Read more: Speed camera fines will increase October 1 in Maryland

HB189 / SB187 - Disqualifies any commercial driver’s license holder caught driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher from driving a commercial motor vehicle for one year

HB191 / SB40 - Requires companies and police departments that tow and take abandoned vehicles into custody to electronically notify owners of the vehicle through Maryland Vehicle Administration - Read more: Had your car towed in Maryland? You could learn that faster now

HB208 - Prohibits the sale of digital goods (app, game, book, code) without a license, terms, and conditions statement

HB228 / SB246 - Allows money from Maryland Veterans Trust to be used to assist members of the Maryland National Guard and their families

HB230 / SB251 - Requires financial disclosure statements by state elected officials and candidates for state elected offices include name and address of any compensated employment

HB236 / SB92 - Expands criminal harassment laws regarding visual surveillance of another person’s property; expands ability of peace orders to remove or reposition devices used for visual surveillance

HB241 / SB142 - Allows a spouse, who is alleged victim, to disclose confidential communications between spouses in a criminal trial where one spouse is accused of a crime against the other; specifies spouse is not compelled to testify confidential communication

HB246 / SB205 - Expands definition of ‘health practitioner’ relating to who is required to report alleged abuse to Adult Protective Services

HB259 / SB202 - Requires a DNA sample be taken from those convicted of a felony, fourth-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle and sentenced to imprisonment; requires a DNA sample be taken from individuals required to register as a sex offender at the time of registration as a sex offender

HB260 / SB1009 - Reduces penalties for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and the delivery or sale of drug paraphernalia to up to one year of prison and $1,000 maximum fine; repeals offense of using controlled paraphernalia to administer a controlled dangerous substance

HB261 / SB110 - Places unpaid child support after family allowances and before taxes due by the decedent in priorities of an estate of a decedent with insufficient assets to pay all claims in full

HB268 / SB981 - Prohibits a hospital from filing a civil action to collect debt against a patient under specified circumstances and increases the number of days, from 180 to 240, before interest payments on “medical debt” may be assessed or a hospital is authorized to take civil action to collect debt

HB273 - Prohibits a landlord for residential leases from charging a penalty for the late payment of rent that exceeds 5% of the amount of unpaid rent due for the rental period for which the payment was delinquent

HB286 / SB266 - Replaces the 12 “visions” that a local planning commission must implement through a local jurisdiction’s comprehensive plan with 8 “planning principles”

HB288 / SB210 - Increases the maximum duration - from 180 days to 300 days – of a Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) emergency status determination (which allows MDTA to adopt temporary adjustments to tolls, fees, mileage rate ranges, pricing periods, toll zones, or other charges without meeting specified public notice and comment requirements)

HB302 - Adds adult protective services workers and child welfare caseworkers to list of occupations that state’s attorneys must conduct a review and issue recommendations of criminal allegations before any criminal charges can be filed

HB309 / SB326 - Prohibits, with specified exceptions, the disclosure of the contents of any written or oral communication regarding a peer support interaction by a “peer support specialist” or a peer support program participant provided for a law enforcement agency

HB313 / SB54 - Makes permanent a requirement for the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) to make available specially designed vintage reproduction registration plates; MVA must charge an initial $100 and renewal fee of $25 for the vintage reproduction plates

HB323 / SB286 - Requires full legal name and date of birth of each party when registering a domestic partnership or obtaining a marriage license; requires for each domestic partnership registration filed with the register of wills to include the Social Security number of each party who has one

HB343 / SB390 - Authorizes a technician employed by or under contract with an agency to sign a statement in a citation alleging a speed monitoring system violation and swear to or affirm for evidentiary reasons that a speed monitoring system violation occurred

HB345 / SB174 - Enters Maryland into the Interstate Social Work Licensure Compact establishing specified procedures and requirements for a social worker to practice under a “multistate license” in a member state; bill is contingent on similar legislation being enacted in six other states

HB349 - Creates escalating penalties for speed camera violations on Maryland Route 210 in Prince George’s County; penalties range from $50 to $425, depending on the excessiveness of the speed violation

HB367 / SB72 - Prohibits a health occupations board from requiring an applicant to provide additional evidence of English proficiency if the individual holds a valid, unrestricted license, certification, or registration from another state that requires such evidence

HB375 / SB392 - Jay’s Law; authorizes a person to ride a bicycle, play vehicle, or unicycle on a sidewalk or sidewalk area unless prohibited by local ordinance; when riding a bicycle, play vehicle, or unicycle on a sidewalk or sidewalk area or in or through a crosswalk, a person must yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian or an individual riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device

HB411 - Designates chromite as the Maryland state mineral

HB413 / SB925 - Increases penalties for various crimes regarding the sales of firearms; reduces penalties for cannabis-related violations of being a volume dealer or drug kingpin; allows a person at least age 21 to manufacture a personal use amount of cannabis products or concentrated cannabis

HB421 / SB36 - Repeals prohibition of using 911 Trust Fund to support 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline; prohibits 911 Trust Fund from being used for costs that solely support 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline

HB424 / SB357 - Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for All Marylanders Now Act; allowing Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board to set upper payment limits on drugs - Read more: Maryland may soon be able to limit what private insurance plans will pay for some drugs

HB428 / SB349 - Prohibits the creation of a lien on owner-occupied residential property by contract or as a result of a breach of contract for the payment of medical debt

HB431 / SB413 - Establishes any provision of a consumer contract that sets a shorter period of time to bring an action on or under the contract than otherwise required under State law at the time the contract is issued or delivered is against public policy and void

HB436 / SB707 - Repeals two-year limit on medical exemption for operating a vehicle with tinted windows

HB437 / SB348 - Expands prohibition on procuring another person to conduct visual surveillance with prurient intent of an individual by adding a residence and another place of private use or accommodation to the list of protected locations in the definition of a private place

HB438 / SB581 - Buddy’s Law; increases the maximum amount of compensatory damages from $10,000 to $25,000 that may be awarded to the owner of a pet from a person who tortiously causes an injury to or the death of a pet

HB443 - Alters baby food labeling requirement to replace the phrase “toxic heavy metal” with “toxic element”

HB445 / SB81 - Prohibits a person from gaining unauthorized access to a public safety answering point (such as 911 call center) with the intent to interrupt or impair its functioning; sets penalties for convictions

HB448 / SB275 - Modernization of Military Laws Act; expands eligibility for burial in a State veterans’ cemetery and access to certain housing and employment privileges and protections

HB450 - Requires Maryland Transit Administration to automatically renew the Disability Reduced Fare Program certification of an enrollee who is permanently disabled

HB455 / SB85 - Braille Flag Memorial Act of 2025; requires the Department of Veterans and Military Families to designate a location for an “American braille tactile flag” to be placed on one or more State veterans’ cemeteries

HB463 / SB471 - Replaces Motor Vehicle Administration’s alcohol and drug education program with a three-hour Roadway Safety Driving Education Program that includes eight instruction topics

HB469 / SB50 - Changes references under Anne Arundel County hotel tax from Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Conference and Visitors Bureau to Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Inc.

HB470 / SB322 - Prohibits a person from advertising for, or promoting the sale of, an unlawful registration plate cover by falsely claiming that the registration plate cover is lawful in the State

HB492 / SB995 - Authorizes Frederick County Director of Human Resources to request State and national criminal history records checks for a prospective or current employee or volunteer of the county

HB513 / SB375 - Beginning January 1, 2027, prohibiting a person who keeps roosters that are maintained individually from using an enclosure or tether to constrain its movements

HB516 / SB381 - Generally prohibits an agency that implements and operates a speed or red light camera program from accessing or using a recorded image or associated data without a warrant, subpoena, or court order unless the access or use is for an appropriate traffic enforcement purpose, subject to certain exceptions

HB527 - Requires the Maryland Transit Administration to offer free ridership to anyone living within a quarter-mile of the Purple Line track free ridership during its first month of operation; create promotional materials for businesses within a quarter-mile of the Purple Line track during its first three months of operation

HB528 / SB915 - Allows Baltimore County Police to enforce Maryland driving laws on private roads within the Queen Anne Village community in Owings Mills from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2028

HB542 / SB347 - Allows local department of social services to request assistance from federal officers in investigations of alleged vulnerable adults; prohibits disclosure of whether a person applied for or receives social or child welfare services, cash assistance, food stamps, or medical assistance discovered in the course of an official investigation except in specified circumstances

HB562 / SB352 - Reduces number of members of Baltimore County Republican Party Central Committee elected from each councilmanic district from four to three; alters number of Baltimore County Democratic Party Central Committee that must come each legislative district

HB565 / SB371 - Requires State Board of Pharmacy to send renewal notices via email instead of first-class mail

HB586 - Allows public school students who serve as election judges to earn hours toward the service-learning requirement for graduation under State Board of Education regulations and receive the applicable election judge compensation

HB593 / SB369 - Raymono A. Russell Act; requires libraries by January 1, 2026 to have automated external defibrillators in public areas

HB616 / SB421 - Extends statute of limitations for the crime of destroying funerary objects and cemetery elements from one to three years

HB664 - Allows Maryland Board of Nursing to deny a license to a midwife applicant, reprimand a licensee, place a licensee on probation, or suspend or revoke a license if the applicant or licensee violates any one of 28 specified disciplinary grounds

HB674 - Establishes felony crime of dismembering or burying human remains to conceal a crime; creates related penalties

HB681 - Exempts those whose annual income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level from having their Maryland driver’s license suspended for delinquent child support payments

HB699 / SB491 - Makes veterans who have a ‘discharge that is less than honorable’ eligible for all related state benefits

HB707 / SB618 - Eric’s ID Law; allows applicant for a license, identification card, or moped operator’s permit to indicate on the document that the applicant has a “nonapparent disability,” which includes developmental disabilities and intellectual disabilities

HB723 / SB749 - Requires Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners to issue a license to a dentist or dental hygienist licensed in another state within 15 business days after receiving the applicant’s completed application if the applicant otherwise meets the requirements for licensure - Read more: Maryland governor signs bill aimed at connecting fired federal workers with jobs

HB744 / SB590 - Sergeant Patrick Kepp Act; adds offenses that constitute aggressive driving including leaving roadway to avoid traffic control device, driving on left side of the roadway in no-passing zone, failure to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk, failure to stop at stop signs, making excessive noise, spinning or skidding wheels, and motorcycles operating between lanes of traffic or vehicles; expands reckless driving to include driving a vehicle at a speed of at least 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit; increases penalties for such offenses - Read more: The definition of reckless, negligent, and aggressive driving in Maryland is expanding

HB745 - Requires the Maryland State Board of Professional Counselors and Therapists to issue a behavior analyst license within 30 days after receiving a completed application from a qualified applicant; if an applicant submits an incomplete application but is determined to meet licensure requirements based on additional information submitted, the board must issue a license within 50 days of receiving the additional information

HB755 / SB540 - Prohibits housing co-ops and condo or homeowners associations from requiring sensitive information as a condition for access or use of a recreational common area; sensitive information includes Social Security or Taxpayer Identification numbers, birth certificate, citizenship or immigration status, or ethnic, national, or racial origin

HB761 / SB665 - Adds virtual currency to items that are covered by Maryland Uniform Disposition of Abandoned Property Act

HB767 - Tenant Recovery Possessions Act; establishes additional requirements related to notice and the storage of a tenant’s property; establishes civil remedies for a tenant if a landlord is in violation of the bill’s provisions

HB775 - Requires when an incarcerated individual dies in a state prison that members of the General Assembly that represent where the prison is located be notified of the cause of death; the county executive and county council of the area where the prison is located be notified of the cause of death; if the facility is in the city of Baltimore then the mayor and city council must be notified of the cause of death

HB783 - Expands the scope of required training for individuals licensed or certified by a health occupations board to include implicit bias and structural racism

HB785 - Generally prohibits the governing documents of a housing co-op or condo or homeowners association from restricting the establishment or operation of a family child care home

HB786 - Allows the Appellate Court of Maryland to hold sessions at secondary and postsecondary educational institutions in the state

HB796 / SB566 - Increases from $300 to $450 the filing fee that must accompany an order to docket or a complaint to foreclose a mortgage or deed of trust on residential property

HB798 / SB589 - Requires the Maryland Office of Overdose Response to develop and maintain an interactive dashboard on Opioid Restitution Fund spending to share prescription opioid-related settlement information with the public

HB820 - Requires health insurers and pharmacy benefits managers to report whether artificial intelligence algorithms were used to make adverse decisions in mandated quarterly reports

HB853 - Maryland Second Look Act; allows individuals who have been imprisoned at least 20 years for crimes committed when they were between the ages of 18 and 25 to file a motion to reduce their sentence; does not apply to those who were sentenced to life in prison without parole or sex offenders

HB860 - Prohibits ‘common carriers - including bus drivers, taxi and rideshare drivers, and train operators - from damaging public infrastructure including bridges and highways that necessitates its closure; allows state to bring action against violators

HB861 - Requires transportation network companies to provide its operators a weekly fare and earnings summary

HB872 / SB606 - Specifies that a tenant’s right of first refusal does not apply to several circumstances including the transfer of a title to a family member of the owner, business entity wholly owned by the owner, or through a court order

HB887 / SB51 - Changes requirements for certified public accountants licensed in other states to practice in Maryland

HB894 / SB946 - Allows Secretary of Natural Resources to issue permits for the incidental taking of Indiana bats, northern long-eared bats, tri-colored bats, and eastern small-footed bats for conservation purposes

HB929 / SB721 - Allows protective orders to be made permanent if respondent consents

HB932 - Requires the Governor, within six months of taking the oath of office, to place all of the Governor’s interests in a blind trust except those exempted by the State Ethics Commission, or divest interests commission determines may pose a conflict of interest

HB943 / SB334 - Creates felony crime of malicious or fraudulent burning that results in death or serious physical injury of a firefighter; establishes penalties for crime

HB945 / SB645 - Sets 2026 Gubernatorial Primary Election Day as June 23rd, 2026

HB972 / SB680 - Lowers clock hour requirements as part of renewal of a license to be a real estate broker or salesperson

HB983 / SB685 - Establishes a Language Assistance Program in which the State Board of Elections (SBE) must identify counties in which there is a significant need for language assistance for voters in languages other than English; SBE must publish and maintain on its website a list of the local boards that must provide language assistance under the program by January 1, 2026

HB988 - Authorizes placement of speed cameras along Maryland Route 200 (Intercounty Connector) in Montgomery County

HB996 - JT Alvey Phenibut Consumer Protection Act; requires a retailer that prepares, distributes, sells, or exposes for sale a “phenibut product” to disclose on the product label the factual basis on which the representation is made; violators are subject to a civil penalty

HB1004 / SB748 - Requires Maryland Department of Health to incorporate into relevant public health outreach information for health care providers on treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, and increase public understanding and awareness of early treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias

HB1007 - Genetic Testing Protection Act; prevents providers of life or disability insurance from denying coverage due to genetic testing results

HB1018 / SB689 - Requires banking institutions, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to include a provision in all “conventional home mortgage loans” allowing existing borrowers to purchase the property interest of other borrowers in the event of a divorce

HB1020 - Fair Medical Debt Reporting Act; prohibits a consumer reporting agency from including certain information related to medical debt in a consumer report; prohibits using medical debt information included in a consumer report to make a determination regarding creditworthiness; prohibits a person (or the person’s agent or assignee) whose primary business is providing medical services, products, or devices from disclosing any portion of a medical debt to a consumer reporting agency

HB1021 - Prohibits the State Commission of Real Estate Appraisers, Appraisal Management Companies, and Home Inspectors from requiring an applicant for a real estate appraiser or certification as a residential real estate appraiser to hold a bachelor’s degree or higher

HB1046 - Prohibits a repair contract from containing provisions precluding coverage for an issue with a motor vehicle identified in a technical service bulletin

HB1069 - Prohibits insurers from selling, delivering, or issuing a health or life insurance policy that contains a clause purporting to reserve sole discretion to the insurer to interpret the terms of the policy

HB1076 - Requires a landlord to provide specified notice before entering a leased premises, subject to limited exception; adds provisions for a tenant to seek injunctive relief or damages for a landlord’s violation of the bill’s provisions

HB1080 - Allows county or municipal governments to provide disaster service leave with pay to employees

HB1100 / SB684 - Requires Maryland Department of Health to create a graphic data dashboard that includes age-adjusted health disparity data disaggregated by race, ethnicity, and gender; must include information on health insurance access, cardiovascular disease, chronic disease, mental health and substance use, cancer, HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infection, and body mass index

HB1123 / SB181 - Removes Governor from process in granting medical parole to incarcerated individuals; allows medical parole to be granted at any point in an incarcerated individual’s sentence; makes any incarcerated individual who is 60 years old, has served at least 20 years of their sentence, and has not had a major disciplinary infraction in the past three years automatically considered for medical parole

HB1148 - Prohibits an insurer from denying coverage for homeowner’s or renter’s insurance based on a prior lapse in coverage of the applicant if the lapse in coverage was due to the choice of the applicant and not due to losses incurred by, or the claims history of, the applicant

HB1152 / SB896 - Pet Policy Transparency Act; requires landlords of any residential rental property provide a link to the property’s pet policy on the property’s website; must state any breed and weight restrictions, required fees, limit on the number of pets allowed in a unit, vaccination requirements, liability insurance requirements, and any additional requirements for pet owners imposed by the landlord

HB1171 - Establishes a process for the transfer of assets that are collateral for securing a mortgage, pledge, or security interest without the approval of stockholders; establishes certain exceptions to the process for the transfer of assets that are secured collateral without the approval of the stockholders

HB1173 - Authorizes the placement of speed cameras on highways in Montgomery County that have been identified as having a high risk for motor vehicle crashes that result in serious bodily injury or death

HB1191 / SB548 - Establishes numerous factors in statute that courts may consider in determining what legal custody and physical custody is in the best interest of a child

HB1209 - Requires Maryland Secretary of Human Services or local director to report within 30 days information about the death of a child in foster care who died from suspected maltreatment

HB1223 / SB617 - Creates a limited license specific to providing “eyelash extension services” issued by the State Board of Cosmetologists and expands the definition of “provide esthetic services” to also include providing eyelash extension services

HB1236 - Authorizes municipalities in Queen Anne’s County to decrease the maximum speed limit to not less than 15 miles per hour on a highway without performing an engineering and traffic investigation

HB1251 - Doula and Birth Policy Transparency Act; requires a hospital that provides obstetric care to adopt a “doula” policy, an informed consent policy for “significant medical intervention” for the birthing parent, and a transfer acceptance policy by January 1, 2026

HB1253 - Creates the Department of Social and Economic Mobility within the Executive Branch to replace the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs, the Office of Social Equity in the Maryland Cannabis Administration, and the Office of Minority Business Enterprises in the Maryland Department of Transportation

HB1283 - Authorizes Charles County to regulate the operation of off-highway recreational vehicles, require owners of them register them with the county and pay an associated registration fee, and impose age restrictions on the operation of such vehicles

HB1292 - Alters time period by which a carrier must update its online provider directory after notification from a participating provider of a change in the applicable information from within 15 working days to within 2 working days; a dental carrier must update such information within 15 working days

HB1294 - Treats ‘earned wage access’ products as loans; establishes new rules for the acceptance of “tips” in connection with the provision of earned wage access products and other credit

HB1310 - Authorizes an out-of-state pharmacy to participate in Maryland’s Prescription Drug Repository Program

HB1322 / SB1028 - Matthew’s Law; prohibits a person from operating a gasoline-powered vessel manufactured after July 31, 2007, on the waters of the State unless the vessel has carbon monoxide warning labels affixed in conspicuous locations in the vicinity of both the rear and steering area of the vessel

HB1347 / SB299 - Exempts a cannabis agent employed to provide security services for a cannabis licensee or registrant from the requirement to obtain a criminal history records check as a prerequisite for registration with the Maryland Cannabis Administration if the cannabis agent is authorized to provide security guard services by the Maryland State Police

HB1367 - Establishes a civil penalty of up to $50-thousand for the falsification of information submitted in a verified report of the result of lead-contaminated dust testing as part of Reduction of Lead Risk in Housing regulation

HB1371 - Authorizes an individual who operates a rented vehicle to use an electronic credential showing a representation of a valid driver’s license instead of a physical driver’s license

HB1375 - Authorizes a tow truck to display a portable variable message sign mounted on the truck while at the scene of a crash or a disabled vehicle; messaging sign must conform to the standards established by and display message approved for use by the State Highway Administration

HB1380 / SB676 - Requires Maryland Department of Health to adopt regulations establishing minimum perinatal care standards that meet or exceed the Maryland Perinatal System Standards for each hospital that provides obstetrical services and freestanding birthing centers by October 1, 2026

HB1440 - Requires a circuit courthouse that is constructed or undergoes a major renovation project on or after October 1, 2025 to maintain on its premises a private lactation room

HB1443 / SB872 - Families Serve Act; allows counties and municipalities to grant hiring and promotion preferences to eligible veterans, their spouses, and surviving spouses of deceased eligible veterans

HB1464 - Establishes an alternative registration process for owner of five or more rental fleet vehicles and requires the Motor Vehicle Administration to issue distinctive registration plates for rental vehicles registered under the alternative process

HB1465 - Requires the Maryland Transportation Authority to establish an installment payment plan program for a person who accumulates at least $300 in unpaid video tolls and civil penalties

HB1466 / SB891 - Establishes a State policy to promote and encourage the creation of accessory dwelling units on land with a single-family detached dwelling unit as the primary dwelling unit

HB1473 - Requirements state government departments, agencies, and programs to develop a language access plan and take reasonable steps to provide equal access to public services for individuals who need language assistance

HB1481 - Establishes Adapted Vehicle Access Pilot Program in the Maryland Department of Disabilities to provide adapted vehicles to eligible individuals who do not qualify for other programs offered by MDOD; program must prioritize individuals who reside in areas with limited access to public transportation

HB1510 - Requires notice about the destruction of a medical record or laboratory or x-ray report be made by first-class mail or e-mail, rather than by both methods

SB32 - Establishes specific requirements in tenant holding over actions if the landlord or the landlord’s spouse is on active duty with the U.S. Military; in applicable actions under the bill, the District Court must order in the summons for the tenant, assignee, or subtenant to appear before the court no later than 45 days after the date the landlord makes a complaint to repossess the property

SB46 - Speeds up process for a sworn affidavit to be granted for a homeowner to evict a squatter from their property

SB48 - Authorizes the Department of General Services to include a notation on an identification card indicating the holder is a veteran

SB57 - Requires funeral homes, crematories, and reduction facilities to offer to a veterans service organization or the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families the unclaimed remains of a veteran for appropriate burial in a Maryland veterans cemetery

SB67 - Authorizes each health occupations board to establish a process to include a notation of an individual’s veteran status on a license, certificate, registration, or public profile

SB89 - Authorizes the Maryland Department of the Environment to establish a process for boards under its direction to include a notation of an individual’s veteran status on a professional license or certificate

SB93 - Requires local boards of elections to send a written notice regarding a request for a State-approved absentee ballot application with a specimen ballot and any other mailing to voters or eligible voters to further awareness of the option of mail-in voting; those with a permanent absentee ballot status will not receive notices

SB103 - Requires that accidents that involve boating vessels that damage navigational aid markers, lights, or identifiers be reported

SB114 - Authorizes each unit in the Maryland Department of Labor to include a notation indicating veteran status on an occupational license

SB123 - Requires operator of a vessel involved in a collision or accident that results in bodily injury to or the death of another person to stop the vessel as close as possible to the scene of the accident to render assistance and provide specified information; establishes criminal penalties for not doing so

SB162 - Repeals the authority of the Maryland Department of Agriculture for the identification, inspection, and sale of cantaloupes

SB207 - Requires that if an individual’s license is revoked for specified drunk or drugged driving offenses resulting in the death or life-threatening injury of another person and failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious bodily injury, the individual must wait to file for reinstatement; if Motor Vehicle Administration finds that the five-year waiting period would cause undue hardship or extenuating circumstances exist, the individual may file for reinstatement after two years

SB231 - Requires the Public Employee Relations Board to appoint up to three deputy directors who are attorneys, instead of three deputy directors that have specialized responsibilities; repeals the condition of a public health concern for an exclusive representative to meet with a new employee by video or similar technology

SB271 - Includes employees of a sheriff’s office in counties of Maryland the city of Baltimore as immune from liability under the Maryland Tort Claims Act

SB308 - Requires that if an election director is unable to designate one judge from each party for a polling place at least 45 days before early voting, the election director must designate one chief judge from the majority or principal minority party and one chief judge who is not registered with either party

SB338 - Authorizes State Highway Administration to place up to six speed cameras on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County and eight speed cameras on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County

SB396 - Requires surviving family of specified law enforcement personnel who commit suicide receive public safety death benefits; makes local 9-1-1 specialists eligible for public safety death benefits

SB400 - Preventing Abduction in Youth Transport Act of 2025; A ‘youth transportation company’ may not pick up a child for transport if the intended destination is a residential child care program between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., unless the youth transportation company is under contract with the Department of Human Services

SB425 - Repeals requirement that Maryland Department of the Environment reduce the coal combustion-byproduct fees in the following fiscal year if, in any fiscal year, fees set by MDE generates revenue that exceeds program costs; MDE must use the excess revenue to increase the beneficial reuse of CCBs and mitigate human health and environmental impacts due to the release of CCBs from priority sites

SB432 - Expungement Reform Act of 2025; expands misdemeanor crimes eligible for expungement from records; increases restrictions on public case records of criminal convictions

SB443 - Reclassifies transporting a regulated firearm into the State for the purpose of unlawfully selling or trafficking of the regulated firearm from a misdemeanor to a felony; removes statute of limitations for crime

SB522 - Requires a person registered as a home builder in Maryland to provide at the time of closing for the initial sale of a new home specified information about the warranties for appliances registered by the home builder including the date the home builder registered the warranty and the time remaining under the warranty

SB525 - Establishes in Prince George’s County a pilot program where residents can submit video as evidence of violations of Illegal Dumping and Litter Control Law; if video leads to conviction, resident who submitted video can receive financial reward

SB566 - Increases the filing fee required to accompany an order to docket or a complaint to foreclose a mortgage or deed of trust on residential property from $300 to $450

SB740 - SFC Matthew Fast Act; requires health care facilities to screen each patient for information on the patient’s eligibility as a “service member community member” and include the information in the patient’s medical record

SB785 - Excludes employers who are covered by the federal Family & Medical Leave Act from having to follow the Maryland Parental Leave Act for the current calendar year

SB820 - Increases the maximum penalty that may be imposed by a municipality for the enforcement of a misdemeanor or municipal infraction from $1-thousand to $5-thousand

SB842 - Allows executive director of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission to seize electronic smoking devices that are offered for sale in violation of business regulations

SB846 - Requires a cellular phone carrier to allow the customer of record who is responsible for payment on an account to designate other individuals as authorized users on the account and an individual designated as an authorized user on an account to purchase services or devices or take additional actions