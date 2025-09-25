2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The definition of reckless, negligent and aggressive driving in Maryland is expanding

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published September 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Traffic is seen at an intersection on York Road, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Americans are slowly getting back on the road after hunkering down amid the coronavirus pandemic, though driving still is well below what it was before many states issued stay-at-home orders. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
/
AP
Traffic is seen at an intersection on York Road, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

What defines reckless, negligent and aggressive driving in Maryland is expanding next week — as are the penalties for each.

The General Assembly passed the Sergeant Patrick Kepp Act (HB744/SB590) earlier this year. It’s named for a Montgomery County police officer who lost both of his legs in a 2023 crash on Interstate 270, when a speeding driver struck him as he put down speeding sticks to stop his car.

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving is the most serious of the three charges, and starting October 1, a driver convicted of it can now face jail time — up to 60 days. Those accused of reckless driving must now also show up in court for their cases.

The definition of reckless driving is also expanding under the law. Currently, it’s defined as ‘operating a motor vehicle in wanton or willful disregard for the safety of persons or property or in a manner that indicates a wanton or willful disregard for the safety of persons or property.’ Driving more than 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit is being added to the definition of reckless driving on October 1.

Negligent Driving

Negligent driving is defined as ‘the operation of a motor vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner that endangers any property or the life or safety of any person.’ Fines for a conviction will rise from up to $500 to up to $750. The Motor Vehicle Administration will also increase the points it must assess on a driver’s license for a negligent driving offense to two points, or three points if the offense contributes to an accident.

Aggressive Driving

Currently, seven different actions define aggressive driving in Maryland:

  • Failure to obey traffic lights with steady indication
  • Overtaking and passing vehicles
  • Passing on the right
  • Driving on laned roadways 
  • Following too closely
  • Failure to yield the right-of-way 
  • Exceeding a maximum speed limit or posted maximum speed limit

Starting October 1st, twelve other actions will be added to the definition of aggressive driving:

  • Failure to obey traffic control device or leaving roadway to avoid traffic control device  
  • Driving left of center of roadway in overtaking and passing vehicle, except as authorized
  • Driving on left side of the roadway in no-passing zone
  • Failure to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk
  • Overtaking and passing vehicle stopped for pedestrian in crosswalk  
  • Overtaking and passing school vehicle stopped and operating alternately flashing red lights
  • Failure to stop at stop signs and yield signs 
  • Skidding, spinning wheels and making excessive noise  
  • Discharging diesel emissions onto another
  • Avoiding collision and overtaking and passing bicycle, electric personal assistive mobility device, or motor scooter
  • Motorcycle overtaking and passing in same lane as another vehicle 
  • Motorcycle operating between lanes of traffic or vehicles

Fines for aggressive driving will also increase from $500 to $1,000.
Tags
WYPR News Maryland General Assembly 2025carsreckless drivingtrafficTransportation
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
See stories by Matt Bush
Related Content