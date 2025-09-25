The definition of reckless, negligent and aggressive driving in Maryland is expanding

What defines reckless, negligent and aggressive driving in Maryland is expanding next week — as are the penalties for each.

The General Assembly passed the Sergeant Patrick Kepp Act ( HB744 / SB590 ) earlier this year. It’s named for a Montgomery County police officer who lost both of his legs in a 2023 crash on Interstate 270, when a speeding driver struck him as he put down speeding sticks to stop his car.

Reckless Driving

Reckless driving is the most serious of the three charges, and starting October 1, a driver convicted of it can now face jail time — up to 60 days. Those accused of reckless driving must now also show up in court for their cases.

The definition of reckless driving is also expanding under the law. Currently, it’s defined as ‘operating a motor vehicle in wanton or willful disregard for the safety of persons or property or in a manner that indicates a wanton or willful disregard for the safety of persons or property.’ Driving more than 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit is being added to the definition of reckless driving on October 1.

Negligent Driving

Negligent driving is defined as ‘the operation of a motor vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner that endangers any property or the life or safety of any person.’ Fines for a conviction will rise from up to $500 to up to $750. The Motor Vehicle Administration will also increase the points it must assess on a driver’s license for a negligent driving offense to two points, or three points if the offense contributes to an accident.

Aggressive Driving

Currently, seven different actions define aggressive driving in Maryland:

Failure to obey traffic lights with steady indication

Overtaking and passing vehicles

Passing on the right

Driving on laned roadways

Following too closely

Failure to yield the right-of-way

Exceeding a maximum speed limit or posted maximum speed limit

Starting October 1st, twelve other actions will be added to the definition of aggressive driving:

Failure to obey traffic control device or leaving roadway to avoid traffic control device

Driving left of center of roadway in overtaking and passing vehicle, except as authorized

Driving on left side of the roadway in no-passing zone

Failure to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk

Overtaking and passing vehicle stopped for pedestrian in crosswalk

Overtaking and passing school vehicle stopped and operating alternately flashing red lights

Failure to stop at stop signs and yield signs

Skidding, spinning wheels and making excessive noise

Discharging diesel emissions onto another

Avoiding collision and overtaking and passing bicycle, electric personal assistive mobility device, or motor scooter

Motorcycle overtaking and passing in same lane as another vehicle

Motorcycle operating between lanes of traffic or vehicles

Fines for aggressive driving will also increase from $500 to $1,000.