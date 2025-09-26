Had your car towed in Maryland? You could learn that faster now

Owners who have had their vehicles towed in Maryland could learn about it much faster under a change in law taking effect October 1.

HB191 / SB40 was approved unanimously by the General Assembly earlier this year and then signed into law by Governor Wes Moore. It requires any company that tows a vehicle to notify the state Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) after doing so. The MVA will then notify the vehicle’s owner via email.

Currently, the tower is only required to notify police within an hour of taking a vehicle. The tower must also send a notice via certified U.S. Mail within seven business days to the vehicle’s owner.

Testifying during a hearing in the House Environment and Transportation Committee in Annapolis in January, the Consumer Protection Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said the current process can lead to owners not knowing what happened to their vehicle for up to a week. The changes should speed up the process, and help owners deal with their insurer in a more timely and accurate manner, the office argued.