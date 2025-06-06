Klausmeier says Baltimore County inspector general search will continue

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said Friday that the open search for an inspector general will continue, although a majority of county council members say they will only confirm the current IG.

In a statement , Klausmeier said she has named a five-member Inspector General Selection Panel to evaluate the 23 people who have applied for the position.

Klausmeier said she is “personally committed” to the office of Inspector General, which is charged with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in county government, adding she is exercising her authority as county executive “to conduct an open and thorough process to identify the best candidate.”

WYPR reported Friday morning that a majority of council members said they will only confirm Inspector General Kelly Madigan, who is seeking a second term.

Those council members are Republicans Wade Kach, David Marks and Todd Crandell, and Democrat Izzy Patoka.

That is critical because while Klausmeier nominates an IG, her choice needs council confirmation.

Council Chairman Mike Ertel, a Democrat, said while he believes Madigan has done a good job and likely will be reappointed, he also is fine with Klausmeier’s decision to proceed with an open search.

“I want to see the process go through,” Ertel said.

Councilmen Pat Young and Julian Jones, both Democrats, did not return requests for comment.

Klausmeier has said that the county charter requires her to open up the process and let other applicants be considered. Madigan and others have countered that the charter is clear that she can be simply reappointed.

A spokeswoman said Klausmeier decided it was not necessary to ask County Attorney James Benjamin for guidance on what the charter says.