New accessible trail at Rocky Point in Baltimore County opens scenic waterfront to all visitors

A year ago, the path to Eastern Baltimore County’s Rocky Point, one of the most scenic spots in the county, was crumbling and eroding. Now there is an accessible trail that takes you to the water’s edge.

Rick Fiorita,with his wife Kitty at his side, was making his way up the gently sloping trail, trying it out for the first time.

It wasn’t easy.

Fiorita had a stroke last year on the couple’s 42nd wedding anniversary. His doctor wants him to walk half an hour a day. For that, he said the Rocky Point Park trail beats the mall.

“It’s got the great scenery here,” Fiorita said. “We saw a blue heron out there.”

Kitty Fiorita says she is watching their grandchildren Timmy and Verona, ages 5 and 8, so they came along too.

“I have to go somewhere they’ll enjoy besides spending money,” she said.

The Rocky Point walkway is made of stone and rubber from recycled tires. There’s a rail that Fiorita could hold on to in order to help himself along.

Coincidentally, while the Fioritas were taking their walk, county officials were celebrating the new trail. Recreation and Parks Director Bob Smith said the county is working to reverse a history of accessibility neglect.

Smith said, “We just did an ADA compliant survey in our parks to see where our challenges exist.”

He said accessible projects are being built or planned across the county.

“Including an accessible loop trail at the Oregon Ridge Park, a recently completed pier and accessibility path project at Fleming Park in Turner Station, and extensive repairs to the Milford Mill trail,” Smith said.

The Rocky Point accessible trail was built using $1 million in COVID relief money.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said she believes it will attract people from throughout the Baltimore area.

“I love our waterfront,” Klausmeier said. “I’m so very very proud of it. I am proud of all of those who try to protect it. Everyone should be able to experience it.”