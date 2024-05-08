© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Capturing the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains

By Maureen Harvie,
Sam Bermas-DawesMaureen Harvie
Published May 9, 2024 at 9:04 AM EDT
The stars over Seneca Rocks, in West Virginia.
Mark Hendricks
The stars over Seneca Rocks in West Virginia.

Amid the ridges and valleys of Appalachia live some of Maryland’s rarest plant and animal life. Photographer Mark Hendricks captures slithering salamanders and shifting seasons in his new book, "The Central Appalachians: Mountains of the Chesapeake."

On May 30th at the Howard County Conservancy, Mark Hendricks will speak about his book and share stories of wildlife encounters. The event starts at 7 pm.

This interview originally aired on March 25, 2024.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
