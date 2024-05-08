Capturing the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains

Amid the ridges and valleys of Appalachia live some of Maryland’s rarest plant and animal life. Photographer Mark Hendricks captures slithering salamanders and shifting seasons in his new book, "The Central Appalachians: Mountains of the Chesapeake."

On May 30th at the Howard County Conservancy, Mark Hendricks will speak about his book and share stories of wildlife encounters. The event starts at 7 pm.

This interview originally aired on March 25, 2024.