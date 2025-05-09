Exploring the Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area

Did you know there's a natural savanna, located just a 20 minute drive northwest of Baltimore? Also called a barrens, the rare ecosystem at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area is home to more than 30 rare plant and animal species - birds, bugs, reptiles, and more! We get a tour from Edwin Guevara, Outreach and Education Assistant for the Wildlife and Heritage Service at the Maryland DNR. He occasionally leads tours of the area with the Natural History Society of Maryland. For information on how you can help preserve Soldiers Delight, check out the Friends of Soldiers Delight.