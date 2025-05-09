2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Exploring the Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area

By Ashley Sterner
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Edwin Guevara of Maryland DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
1 of 5  — Edwin.jpg
Edwin Guevara of Maryland DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
Ashley Sterner
The savanna at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
2 of 5  — Savanna.jpg
The savanna at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
Ashley Sterner
Serpentine Chickweed at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
3 of 5  — Chickweed.jpg
Serpentine Chickweed at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
Ashley Sterner
A rare leaf hopper (Limotettix minuendus) at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
4 of 5  — Hopper.jpg
A rare leaf hopper (Limotettix minuendus) at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
Edwin Guevara
An informational plaque at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
5 of 5  — Plaque.jpg
An informational plaque at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area
Ashley Sterner

Did you know there's a natural savanna, located just a 20 minute drive northwest of Baltimore? Also called a barrens, the rare ecosystem at Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area is home to more than 30 rare plant and animal species - birds, bugs, reptiles, and more! We get a tour from Edwin Guevara, Outreach and Education Assistant for the Wildlife and Heritage Service at the Maryland DNR. He occasionally leads tours of the area with the Natural History Society of Maryland. For information on how you can help preserve Soldiers Delight, check out the Friends of Soldiers Delight.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner