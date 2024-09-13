Social or solitary? The secret lives of migratory songbirds
New research from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science suggests that songbirds of different feathers flock together during their migrations… and there’s a lot to learn about these multi-species relationships.
For insight, we’re joined by migratory ecologist Joely Desimone, an assistant research scientist at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Appalachian Laboratory.
Link:
Migratory bird species found to be socially oriented | University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science