Social or solitary? The secret lives of migratory songbirds

By Ashley Sterner,
Sheilah KastMaureen Harvie
Published September 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
A Cape May Warbler and a Swainson's Thrush during migration season
Richard Hall/Courtesy of UMCES
A Cape May Warbler and a Swainson's Thrush during migration season

New research from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science suggests that songbirds of different feathers flock together during their migrations… and there’s a lot to learn about these multi-species relationships.

For insight, we’re joined by migratory ecologist Joely Desimone, an assistant research scientist at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Appalachian Laboratory.

Link:
Migratory bird species found to be socially oriented | University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

