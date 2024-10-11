Susquehannock Wildlife Society gives wood turtles a 'head start'

Wood turtles are native to much of our state, but like many species, their survival is facing multiple challenges. Susquehannock Wildlife Society in Harford County is working with the Maryland Zoo and the state Department of Natural Resources to protect the future of the wood turtle.

Scott McDaniel, president of the Susquehannock Wildlife Society, and John Garrison, conservation director, explain how radio telemetry helps them find and protect turtle nests.

Links:

Video: Radio telemetry process

Video: Wood turtle stomp behavior

Wood Turtle Research Recap