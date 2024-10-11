Susquehannock Wildlife Society gives wood turtles a 'head start'
1 of 3 — IMG_5140.jpg
Susquehannock Wildlife Society in Harford County is working to protect and restore Maryland’s wood turtle population. This turtle species is threatened by habitat destruction, deforestation, sedimentation of streams, cars, nest predation, and poaching for the illegal pet trade.
Courtesy of Susquehannock Wildlife Society
2 of 3 — received_503094364879040.jpeg
The turtles are tracked and radio transmitters are attached so nests can be located.
Courtesy of Susquehannock Wildlife Society
3 of 3 — IMG_0319.jpg
Wood turtle eggs are extracted and hatched in a secure environment. After a few months, the 'headstarted' turtles are released at a weight that gives them a better chance of avoiding predation. With its partners, Susquehannock Wildlife Society has released 18 'headstarted' wood turtles since 2022 and is currently raising a cohort of 8 turtles.
Courtesy of Susquehannock Wildlife Society
Wood turtles are native to much of our state, but like many species, their survival is facing multiple challenges. Susquehannock Wildlife Society in Harford County is working with the Maryland Zoo and the state Department of Natural Resources to protect the future of the wood turtle.
Scott McDaniel, president of the Susquehannock Wildlife Society, and John Garrison, conservation director, explain how radio telemetry helps them find and protect turtle nests.
Links:
Video: Radio telemetry process
Video: Wood turtle stomp behavior
Wood Turtle Research Recap