On The Record

Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw shares her vision

By Maureen Harvie,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 9, 2024 at 9:03 AM EDT
Angela Crenshaw, a veteran park ranger, was named director of the Maryland Park Service in November after serving as acting superintendent since the previous April. Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources
Angela Crenshaw, a veteran park ranger, was named director of the Maryland Park Service in November after serving as acting superintendent since the previous April. Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Spring is here, so pack your hiking boots, swimwear and hammock and head to one of Maryland’s 77 state parks. Angela Crenshaw was named director of the Maryland Park Service in November. What is her plan for the future of Maryland’s state parks?

This Saturday, New Germany State Park in Garrett County will host the 9th annual Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival. The festival will feature a native plant sale, guest speakers, ranger-guided walks and more.

This program originally aired on March 25, 2024.

On the RecordMaryland Department of Natural ResourcesMaryland State Parksnature
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
