Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw shares her vision

Spring is here, so pack your hiking boots, swimwear and hammock and head to one of Maryland’s 77 state parks. Angela Crenshaw was named director of the Maryland Park Service in November. What is her plan for the future of Maryland’s state parks?

This Saturday, New Germany State Park in Garrett County will host the 9th annual Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival. The festival will feature a native plant sale, guest speakers, ranger-guided walks and more.

This program originally aired on March 25, 2024.