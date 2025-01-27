Baltimore's anti-violence strategy sees success. Ivan Bates says it can do even better.

Murders and nonfatal shootings are down in Baltimore, while arrests and prosecutions are up. Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates wants to sustain that trend, and says it is time to refocus the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. GVRS is the city's effort to reduce violence in Baltimore by intervening in the lives of residents determined to be at highest risk of being involved in gun violence.

Plus, what does the recent shake-up at the U.S. Department of Justice portend for Maryland, and the cooperation between federal and local authorities in Baltimore? And what is the future of Baltimore’s Citation Docket for low-level crimes?

Bates joins Midday to discuss the latest.