Maryland Senate votes to shield data from ICE

A bill the Maryland Senate passed Monday night aims to protect residents’ data from being used for immigration enforcement.

Named the Maryland Data Privacy Act, the measure prohibits a federal government agency — or anyone else — from accessing state data without a warrant signed by a judge.

“An example here might be the state Comptroller’s Office, where they have tax information on a lot of individuals, some of whom may not be here legally or may be undocumented in some way, but they’re still working and they’re still paying taxes,” said Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat representing parts of Anne Arundel and Howard counties and the bill’s sponsor.

He said lawmakers want to ensure that if Immigration and Customs Enforcement attempts to access that data, “they’re not just there on a fishing expedition.”

Recent efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to access IRS and Social Security databases highlight the need for these protections, Lam said.

The bill passed the Senate on party lines, with all of the chamber’s Republicans opposed.

“This bill is a slap in the face at the federal government and the Trump Administration,” said Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready, the number-two ranking Republican in the Senate.

Ready said lawmakers should think twice before creating obstacles for immigration enforcement “considering where our state sits right now in relation to the need for federal funds and federal support.”

He also highlighted recent polling showing that the overwhelming majority of Marylanders support the idea of local officials cooperating with efforts to deport immigrants convicted of crimes.

“This is public safety, and we shouldn't play games of public safety,” he said.