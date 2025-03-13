2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Johns Hopkins’ aid groups to lay off nearly 2,000 amid Trump cuts

The Baltimore Banner | By Meredith Cohn,
Ellie Wolfe
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT
Jhpiego, headquartered in Fells Point, is in turmoil over the Trump administration’s move to gut a funding source: USAID. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
The Jhpiego, headquarters in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore, began layoffs Thursday.

Two Baltimore-based global aid groups affiliated with Johns Hopkins University began to lay off staff Thursday as officials grappled with massive federal funding cuts.

Jhpiego, the Center for Communication Programs and the Hopkins’ School of Medicine will layoff 1,975 people in 44 countries and 247 in the United States, mostly in Baltimore, in the wake of near-death cutbacks at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally,” the university said in a statement.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Johns Hopkins’ aid groups to lay off nearly 2,000 amid Trump cuts

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Johns Hopkins Trump administration jobs Johns Hopkins University
Meredith Cohn
Ellie Wolfe
