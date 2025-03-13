Two Baltimore-based global aid groups affiliated with Johns Hopkins University began to lay off staff Thursday as officials grappled with massive federal funding cuts.

Jhpiego, the Center for Communication Programs and the Hopkins’ School of Medicine will layoff 1,975 people in 44 countries and 247 in the United States, mostly in Baltimore, in the wake of near-death cutbacks at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally,” the university said in a statement.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Johns Hopkins’ aid groups to lay off nearly 2,000 amid Trump cuts

