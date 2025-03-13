BGE approach compared to ‘extortion’ as lawmakers grill execs over soaring bills

Maryland lawmakers grilled local electricity and natural gas providers Wednesday in Annapolis — with one state senator saying a response from a Baltimore Gas and Electric Company representative amounted to “extortion.”

Representatives for Exelon’s BGE, Pepco and Delmarva, as well as Potomac Edison and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, faced the legislative committees that oversee energy issues.

As delegates covered recent rate increases, the multiyear rate plan and natural gas pipeline improvement projects, the messaging from the utility companies stayed the same: The coldest winter since 2014, plus more expensive supply, are the main reasons people have been hit with higher bills.

