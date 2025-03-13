2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
BGE approach compared to ‘extortion’ as lawmakers grill execs over soaring bills

The Baltimore Banner | By Bria Overs
Published March 13, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Supporters of legislation aimed at lower heating costs and improving public safety hold up signs during a press conference held outside of Baltimore City Hall in February.

Maryland lawmakers grilled local electricity and natural gas providers Wednesday in Annapolis — with one state senator saying a response from a Baltimore Gas and Electric Company representative amounted to “extortion.”

Representatives for Exelon’s BGE, Pepco and Delmarva, as well as Potomac Edison and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, faced the legislative committees that oversee energy issues.

As delegates covered recent rate increases, the multiyear rate plan and natural gas pipeline improvement projects, the messaging from the utility companies stayed the same: The coldest winter since 2014, plus more expensive supply, are the main reasons people have been hit with higher bills.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: BGE approach compared to ‘extortion’ as lawmakers grill execs over soaring bills

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
