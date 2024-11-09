A Baltimore City DPW worker dies after injuries sustained collecting refuse

Solid waste worker Timothy Cartwell died after being fatally injured Friday morning while collecting trash in the alleyway of 1800 Baker Street, according to a news release from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

Cartwell was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died sometime later.

“His passing is a profound loss for our agency, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and colleagues,” city officials wrote in a statement.

Cartwell was stationed out of the Reedbird Sanitation Yard in Cherry Hill– the same yard cited in a series of investigations by the Baltimore City Office of the Inspector General where during the heat of the summer workers did not have adequate access to water, ice, or air conditioning.

Cartwell is the second DPW solid waste worker to die of injuries or illness on the job this year. Ronald Silver II died in early August of heat sickness after he complained of feeling hot and unwell while he was working his route. Silver was also stationed out of the Reedbird Sanitation Yard.

“This is another tragedy at DPW,” wrote representatives from AFSCME, the union that represents city solid waste workers, in a statement to WYPR. “We have been demanding a variety of Health and Safety information from the City as well as negotiations to enhance the training and protection of the workforce. Far more needs to be done.”

DPW leadership reports that counseling and services through the city’s Employee Assistance Program are being made available.

The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating the circumstances that lead to Cartwell’s fatal injuries, according to DPW.

This story may be updated