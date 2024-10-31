Maryland woman mobilizes emerging African voting bloc for Harris-Walz

What do you do, when the president drops out of the race for reelection?

If you’re Fatmata Barrie, you hop online and warn the Democratic Party that it risks losing if Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t nominated.

When Harris becomes the nominee, you are among the 44,000 Black women , who raise $1.5 million in four hours. That’s when a light bulb sparks: what if I organize other African immigrants around the country?

Barrie, a Silver Spring resident originally from Sierra Leone, turned that inspiration into action by founding Africans in the Diaspora for Harris-Walz .

REGISTER

Every week, thousands of African immigrants across the U.S. log in to Zoom for a mobilization call. The participants hail from different nations and political backgrounds. This election cycle, they united behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Group member Dr. Hycy Bull, who joined from North Carolina, rebranded the initials RSVP as “Register, Sponsor, Vote, and Promote.”

According to Getachew Metaferia, a political science professor at Morgan State University, this level of organizing in the electoral process is a natural progression for a growing immigrant group.

“Many African immigrants came to the U.S. primarily for higher education, with the intention of returning home. However, political instability, civil wars, and human rights abuses in their home countries led many to stay,” Metaferia said.

The African diaspora comprises over 2.1 million people. Maryland has the fourth highest share of African immigrants in the United States. About a quarter of these immigrants have gained the right to vote, according to census data.

/Courtesy of Wambui Kamau Campaign sign that reads "Kamala, Obviously" seen on a home in Towson, MD.

SPONSOR

The “S” in their initiative stands for Sponsorship — both time and money. The geographically diverse group has collectively raised over $25,000 for the Harris Victory Fund .

“You give because you understand the work ahead,” said Remi Duyile, who ran unsuccessfully for state delegate in Prince George’s County. “If all you have is $5 or $10, it adds up. For those who can’t give financially, there are many ways to serve.”

Africans in the Diaspora for Harris-Walz also spotlights politicians, ranging from Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to lesser-known elected officials of African descent. One of their biggest efforts has been canvassing in battleground states.

“The ones who opened their doors were friendly. Some were stoic,” said Barrie after returning from New Freedom, Pennsylvania, near the Maryland border. “It was different in that every single door I touched was white. But I didn't feel uncomfortable. Some Republicans actually said they would vote for Harris.”

VOTE

Since many Continental Africans visit their home countries, Metaferia added that members of this voting bloc are keenly aware of the impacts of foreign policy. During a recent call, Bull asserted that voting against former President Donald Trump is a vote against dictatorship.

“When our leaders try to go for fourth and sixth terms, they call the US ambassador and say, ‘What's the US policy?’ If Trump is in office, he’s going to say, ‘Let them take care of themselves. I need to be a dictator too.’ It's scary,” said Bull.



PROMOTE

The mobilizing calls feature political operatives, including campaign directors, who educate this non-traditional voting bloc on the electoral process. Barrie, who works as an immigration lawyer also shares her expertise.

“Remember, only permanent residents and US citizens can donate, only US citizens can vote, but anybody can volunteer to make calls, knock on doors and spread the word,” Barrie advised.



CHALLENGES

Despite these efforts, one tension remains. Some Muslim Diasporans, such as Haja Dumbuya, struggle with supporting Harris due to the effects of the war in the Middle East.

“I just saw a video on some Sierra Leoneans brought to Lebanon as domestic workers,” Dumbuya said. “They went to Red Cross tents, but the Lebanese kicked them out. Now they are living in the streets. Because of this war that's going on, they're not valued anymore. As African women, they can be used, abused, and let go.”

Barrie, who is also Muslim, understands this sentiment. She insisted that Harris is a better choice than Trump. And pointed out that even Republicans are jumping ship .



WHAT’S NEXT?

Looking ahead, Africans in the Diaspora for Harris-Walz hopes to celebrate historic wins on November 6th — and not just for Harris. “After the election, when we win, invite me back,” said Yvette Lewis, a senior adviser for Maryland’s Democratic Senate nominee, Angela Alsobrooks. “I'll stay on long enough for us to have a toast.”

If victorious, Alsobrooks would be the first Black woman to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate.